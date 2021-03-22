Cosmetic Nurse Practitioner Anush Movsesian Empowers Women and Improves Self Confidence Through Her Work

Anush Movsesian is a highly experienced injector and cosmetic nurse practitioner currently practicing in West Hollywood. After a year as trying as 2020, so many people are focused on how they can feel their best selves and stay confident in their own skin – and Anush is here to help. Anush’s passion for helping others combined with her natural understanding of aesthetics led her towards her current career path and success. Immediately after obtaining her BSN, she began working with a renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeon for 3 years where she focused on developing her skill set as an injector and skin specialist. Her experience has made her one of the most sought-after injectors and skin consultants in Los Angeles with treatments ranging from botox, fillers, micro-needling, Morpheus, skin consultations, laser treatments and so much more. With mask use, our skin can feel dry and in major need of something different to kickstart our 2021 regimens, and Anush’s skincare secrets and tricks are the perfect remedies. Needless to say, there has never been a better time to invest yourself and your self-confidence.

As a woman in this industry and in a city like Los Angeles, Anush is fully aware of how difficult it can be to feel confident in your own skin. She is a mother and runs her own business and is an amazing example of a strong confident woman! Anush wants to help other women (and men) to feel comfortable and happy in their own skin. Through injectables and cosmetic procedures, she can assist in building the confidence of others. She wants people to know that in today’s society, with impossible beauty standards, these procedures are not about appealing to other people, they are what makes an individual feel like their best self! Boosting confidence can help improve one’s mental health and even one’s outlook on everyday life.

Her goal as an injector is to always deliver natural results to simply enhance her patient’s inherent beauty and promote healthy glowing skin. By using subtle facial sculpting and creating individualized skincare treatment plans she strives to build self-confidence in men and women of all ages. Combining the science of medicine and the art of aesthetics, Anush wants to help her patients recognize the first signs of aging and help slow it down or reverse it. Anush says that 2021 is the perfect time to get involved in skincare and reevaluate your outlook on cosmetic procedures! Between needing a mid-pandemic confidence boost and the new innovations in cosmetic procedures and skincare, now is the perfect time to focus on you!

In this interview, we sat down with Anush to discuss her journey as a cosmetic nurse practitioner and how she has developed an abundance of knowledge about cosmetic products and procedures. She also provided us with fantastic advice regarding the importance of confidence, self-care, and skin care tips that anyone use at home!

How did you get your start as a cosmetic nurse practitioner and what made you choose that career path?

I was a beauty blogger for a decade prior to starting nursing school. It was almost a natural transition into the field of aesthetic nursing. I began working for a plastic surgeon immediately after my nursing degree and I fell in love with the field of making people feel better about themselves.

What differentiates you from other practices in Los Angeles?

I think that what sets me apart from others in my field is that I am brutally honest by nature, and this carries over in my work. When a patient comes in to see me and asks about a product or particular service for themselves, if I don’t believe in the product or I don’t believe that service will enhance my patient’s beauty, no matter what benefit it may serve to me, I won’t do it. I stick to my principles, I do truly what is in the best interest of my patient aesthetically and what they ultimately need.

What is your favorite treatment or procedure to do for clients?

One of my favorite procedures is micro-needling +PRP for overall skin rejuvenation. This treatment also helps minimize acne scarring, improve tone and texture, and diminish fine lines and wrinkles.

What is the most rewarding part of what you do?

The most rewarding aspect of my work is putting a smile on my patient’s face. It feels really good to know that I played a small part in making someone feel good about themselves.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to get a cosmetic procedure but doesn’t know how to find the right doctor or nurse?

The internet is at your fingertips. It is best to do thorough research on whoever will be performing the procedure. While Instagram and Yelp are useful, in my opinion, word of mouth is the number one source, and frankly, the most reliable source, for referrals in this industry.

Do you have any tips to maintain healthy skin during covid?

I recommend drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated, eat as clean as possible, and protect your skin from the environment by using SPF and Vitamin C daily.

How can one keep their skin healthy when having to wear a mask all the time and dealing with the new problem of “maskne”?

I highly recommend double cleansing at night. Clear skin starts with clean skin.

How do you think having cosmetic work done can be a confidence booster in general and especially during such stressful times like these?

Cosmetic work can boost your self-confidence by either enhancing your natural beauty or improving certain facial features that might be the cause of insecurity. During a pandemic, so many people are feeling down, even the tiniest change can improve your well-being.

Would you agree that 2021 is the perfect time to rethink your approach to skin and cosmetic treatments? If so why?

It definitely is. In 2020 we saw so much information released in the media about both skincare and self-care. So, with all this knowledge, 2021 is the time to really use what we know to take care of ourselves.

Have you noticed any trends or changes in the most popular treatments/procedures since the pandemic has started? Which ones do you agree or not agree with?

Absolutely, skin treatments appear to be trending more than injectables. In 2020, fillers and injections were not available to us while we were stuck at home, but skin treatments are something that we can do ourselves. So, we began to see a shift in the popularity of treatments. One procedure I don’t agree with would be the Russian lip technique, aka the “Bratz doll lip” because it is an extremely overdramatized cupid’s bow along with a flattened pout.

What are your top skincare tips that people can do at home?

I suggest Vitamin C during the day to brighten up your skin, SPF during the day to protect against the UVA and UVB rays. It is important to use your retinol and your acids at night to boost collagen production and minimize fine lines and wrinkles.

In regards to anti-aging, what main three steps do you live by?

Retinol 3x a week, vitamin C every day, and an SPF of a minimum of 46 every day, rain or shine.

Do you have any “holy grail” products?

Alto from Skinbetter which is Vitamin C, Dermal Repair by Sentee which is hydration, and Elta MD UV clear SPF.

What’s something people may not know about you?

I am a mother of two beautiful girls, 10 and 4, and I have been with the love of my life for over eighteen years.