Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Coronavirus has once again reminded us of the importance of Healthy Eating for a better life.

Coronavirus once again has raised the question about our daily diet. Eating healthy food better immune is the only option to remain safe against COVID-19.

By
Chef Faisal Ahmed
Chef Faisal Ahmed

Pandemic is changing many things in people’s lives. Today for better immunity, we are again going to basics in our meal. Top Chef Faisal Ahmed Aldeleigan said that it is essential to eat right. We can clearly see the better immune person is remaining safe against COVID-19. 

In Pandemic time we are also seeing new fashion of cooking at home. Yes, many men are trying new recipes at their home for their family. Cooking, as we all know, is an art only a few in the world can prepare the right food with the right taste. In that few comes our Chef Faisal Ahmed.

To become a good cook in this Pandemic, you have to follow experts like Faisal Ahmed who can guide you to make a perfect dish for breakfast, lunch and dinner, which is healthy and tasty both. The person who enjoys cooking has the best time to learn new cooking methods. 

According to Chef Faisal, Cooking provides physical benefits; It improves the state of mind. Those who cook healthy food at home can change the living standard of the family. 

Cooking also helps you become creative. Yes, food can improve your creativity. It boosts you to do something new in life. It is the best time to try some grandma’s recipes at home. 

According to Chef Faisal says that when he had started this food journey, he had no idea what life would have in store for him. Deciding between a regular corporate job & a passion that would change his life forever, Chef Faisal chose his love & took the first step towards the same with getting proper education & imparting the same knowledge to other food enthusiasts with guiding & giving them consultation on many related matters.

Now he wishes that everyone eats healthy food at this time so that they can fight against deadly virus coronavirus. He is guiding many restaurants and all how to create new dishes and try something new after Pandemic.

The master of food also has an elaborate list of followers & fans on his social media & this seems to be increasing day by day. However, he also says that he doesn’t wish to measure his success based only on the number of followers. Instead, he wants to see everyone remain healthy and fit by eating healthy food. You can follow him on Insta @Cheffaisalco

jigar saraswat

Jigar Saraswat, Content Writer, Author, Content Editor, PR Expert at 25hournews.com indiandailypost.com

Life is about trying new things and writing is what I am upto now.. confused :) Read it twice...

Working as Freelance writer from many years now, also in PR work.. Any one interested in content writing and Promotional work we can connect..

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“There’s a lot we can easily give each other.” With Penny Bauder & Di Di Chan

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
First Responders First//

5 Ways to Manage Your Coronavirus Stress

by Michelle A. Williams, Shekhar Saxena
Photo by Providence Doucet
Community//

Saving Lives and Livelihoods

by Bill Couzens

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.