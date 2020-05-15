COVID-19 Challenges Children-at-Risk in Hadassah’s Youth Aliyah Villages

With the closing of Israel’s schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amos (not his real name), a student at Hadassah Neurim, has gone home. While at home he’s in constant contact with his teachers and village staff, receiving instruction, assignments, and support. But his home is a crowded apartment with a dysfunctional family. And that crowded apartment has empty cupboards.

Amos’s parents, at the lowest end of the employment ladder, were among the first to lose their jobs as businesses shut down. In fact, his family is in such dire financial straits that village staffers had been delivering food packages to them even before the pandemic struck. Once the shutdown began, they began sending vouchers good for food and supplies.

Amos is just one of hundreds of kids in Hadassah youth villages in this situation.

Hadassah Youth Aliyah

While Amos and some of his fellow students are sheltering at home, 130 students from Hadassah’s Meir Shfeyah and Neurim youth villages cannot leave the country to be with their families. That’s because these Na’ale (we will go up) students have come to Israel—alone—from countries where life as a Jew is precarious. Their villages function as their Israeli family. Now they’re unable to leave their villages, and visitors aren’t permitted to enter, but the students continue to learn and receive services. They’re also helping with the village work, including animal care and agriculture.

Hadassah Youth Aliyah

This situation will continue until the Israeli Ministry of Health determines the threat of contagion has passed.

Youth Aliyah was founded in 1933 by Berliner poet Recha Freier, who, recognizing that things were going to get very bad for the Jews, convinced parents to send their children to relative safety in Palestine. The Jewish Agency adopted Youth Aliyah and chose the inestimable Henrietta Szold, the founder of Hadassah, to head it. Even though she was already in her 70s, Szold made it a point to be on the dock to meet the children on every ship that made it to Palestine. Virtually none of these children ever saw their families again, but due to the care they received, they grew up to become outstanding citizens of the new nation of Israel.

Hadassah Youth Aliyah

Today, Youth Aliyah continues to rescue children from poverty, abuse, and neglect, even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hadassah Youth Aliyah

