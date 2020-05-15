Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

COVID-19 Challenges Children-at-Risk in Hadassah’s Youth Aliyah Villages

How the pandemic is impacting the international youth who moved there.

By
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock

With the closing of Israel’s schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amos (not his real name), a student at Hadassah Neurim, has gone home. While at home he’s in constant contact with his teachers and village staff, receiving instruction, assignments, and support. But his home is a crowded apartment with a dysfunctional family. And that crowded apartment has empty cupboards. 

Amos’s parents, at the lowest end of the employment ladder, were among the first to lose their jobs as businesses shut down. In fact, his family is in such dire financial straits that village staffers had been delivering food packages to them even before the pandemic struck. Once the shutdown began, they began sending vouchers good for food and supplies.

Amos is just one of hundreds of kids in Hadassah youth villages in this situation.

Hadassah Youth Aliyah

While Amos and some of his fellow students are sheltering at home, 130 students from Hadassah’s Meir Shfeyah and Neurim youth villages cannot leave the country to be with their families. That’s because these Na’ale (we will go up) students have come to Israel—alone—from countries where life as a Jew is precarious. Their villages function as their Israeli family. Now they’re unable to leave their villages, and visitors aren’t permitted to enter, but the students continue to learn and receive services. They’re also helping with the village work, including animal care and agriculture. 

Hadassah Youth Aliyah

This situation will continue until the Israeli Ministry of Health determines the threat of contagion has passed.

Youth Aliyah was founded in 1933 by Berliner poet Recha Freier, who, recognizing that things were going to get very bad for the Jews, convinced parents to send their children to relative safety in Palestine. The Jewish Agency adopted Youth Aliyah and chose the inestimable Henrietta Szold, the founder of Hadassah, to head it. Even though she was already in her 70s, Szold made it a point to be on the dock to meet the children on every ship that made it to Palestine. Virtually none of these children ever saw their families again, but due to the care they received, they grew up to become outstanding citizens of the new nation of Israel.

Hadassah Youth Aliyah

Today, Youth Aliyah continues to rescue children from poverty, abuse, and neglect, even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hadassah Youth Aliyah

Watch Youth Aliyah Teens Surf

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.

Carol Goodman Kaufman

Carol Goodman Kaufman's volunteer life has spanned four decades, and includes leadership positions with local, regional and national organizations. She currently serves as the National Chair of Youth Aliyah, Hadassah's child rescue project. Closer to home, Carol serves on the board of the Jewish Federation of Central Mass and the Latino-Jewish Roundtable, and teaches adult education classes at Congregation Beth Israel in Worcester, MA. Carol earned a Ph.D. in psychology and pursued post-doctoral work in criminology, during which time she wrote the book Sins of Omission: The Jewish Community's Reaction to Domestic Violence. A few years ago, she changed direction and began conducting research on food history, and now pens columns for both Jewish press and the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. She is also a regular contributor to regional and national media, conducts cooking workshops, and makes guest appearances on television and radio. 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Inna Reznik / Shutterstock
Community//

Passover During the Time of COVID-19

by Rhoda Smolow
Jared Siskin / Getty Images
Purpose//

A Woman of Purpose and Perseverance

by Frieda Unger Rosenberg
KieferPix / Shutterstock
Community//

Do You Know a Shifra? Aka a Midwife? Aka a strong, beautiful woman?

by Frieda Unger Rosenberg

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.