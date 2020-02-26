Coronavirus: Are We One Country or One World? Is This a Case for Universal Oneness?

There are times when we’re 195 countries and times when we’re one world and we need to band together to form a unified front. The United Kingdom didn’t fight Germany alone in World War II and they weren’t the only ones to recognize the state of Israel.

Sweeping changes often require aide from more than a constituency of one.

But, if I am not for myself, who will be for me?

The founding principal of universal oneness is that all of humanity and G-d are one. Each soul is a part of G-d’s energy and therefore everything and everyone that exists are connected to reach other and inseparable from each other in our divine oneness.

But, if I am only for myself, who am I?

We believe countries should handle governing themselves from wall-to-wall, but how do we determine where and when those walls end? When does globalization and the global economy supersede the needs of an individual country? When are we called upon to help our fellow man?

If not now, when?

The rapid jump in cases in Iran, Italy and South Korea over the past few days has prompted the CDC and US health officials to warn Americans about potential disruption to everyday life — namely, work and school.

When we think about healthcare we often think of ourselves, we think in terms of the individual. However, during times like these we are pushed to think in greater terms — to think in terms of the community.

Now is the time when we can take action and begin utilizing non-pharmaceutical interventions to lessen the spread and help blunt the global economic impact.

This is more than just a health crisis — it’s also a business crisis. And one in which businesses may also be at the forefront of helping people and play a major role in stopping the spread of this virus.

In the past, the largest critics of working from home policies often site the possibility (and fear of) a drop in productivity and ultimately GDP as the main reason to avoid testing the practice. However, in this situation, the spread of the illness poses a much greater threat to GDP than the process that may very well help control the spread. There’s never been a better reason to utilize technology and begin a trial run to test the impact of working from home.

The time is here. The time is now.

We often count on our government or the World Health Organization to stop epidemics of this nature. However, this time around businesses could play a vital role in helping to end this global health crisis.

For in the case of universal oneness, how we take care of ourselves is also how we care for one another.