Coronavirus: Are We One Country or One World? Is This a Case for Universal Oneness?

Why Businesses Should Help Control the Global Economic Fallout

By

There are times when we’re 195 countries and times when we’re one world and we need to band together to form a unified front.  The United Kingdom didn’t fight Germany alone in World War II and they weren’t the only ones to recognize the state of Israel.  

Sweeping changes often require aide from more than a constituency of one.

But, if I am not for myself, who will be for me?

The founding principal of universal oneness is that all of humanity and G-d are one.  Each soul is a part of G-d’s energy and therefore everything and everyone that exists are connected to reach other and inseparable from each other in our divine oneness.

But, if I am only for myself, who am I?

We believe countries should handle governing themselves from wall-to-wall, but how do we determine where and when those walls end?  When does globalization and the global economy supersede the needs of an individual country?  When are we called upon to help our fellow man?

If not now, when?

The rapid jump in cases in Iran, Italy and South Korea over the past few days has prompted the CDC and US health officials to warn Americans about potential disruption to everyday life — namely, work and school.

When we think about healthcare we often think of ourselves, we think in terms of the individual.  However, during times like these we are pushed to think in greater terms — to think in terms of the community.

Now is the time when we can take action and begin utilizing non-pharmaceutical interventions to lessen the spread and help blunt the global economic impact. 

This is more than just a health crisis — it’s also a business crisis. And one in which businesses may also be at the forefront of helping people and play a major role in stopping the spread of this virus.

In the past, the largest critics of working from home policies often site the possibility (and fear of) a drop in productivity and ultimately GDP as the main reason to avoid testing the practice. However, in this situation, the spread of the illness poses a much greater threat to GDP than the process that may very well help control the spread. There’s never been a better reason to utilize technology and begin a trial run to test the impact of working from home.  

The time is here.  The time is now. 

We often count on our government or the World Health Organization to stop epidemics of this nature.  However, this time around businesses could play a vital role in helping to end this global health crisis.

For in the case of universal oneness, how we take care of ourselves is also how we care for one another.

Lindsey Myers, Founder, Concrete Blonde Consulting

Lindsey Myers founded Concrete Blonde Consulting in November 2016 to pursue her passion for building reputations and revenues through business development marketing strategies.  The company has since been named one of the “Top 15 PR Agencies in New York” by The Manifest and one of the “Top 10 Best PR Agencies” by Web Surf Media.  

 

Myers provides profit and growth solutions and thrives as a consultant. A communications expert and entrepreneur,  she has over twelve-years of experience serving various industries including consumer products and services, tech, lifestyle, hospitality and nonprofit companies in NYC and the Hamptons luxury market. And in 2018, Insights Success magazine named her one of the “30 Most Innovative CEOs” of the year.

 

She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Communications and concentration in PR.   She began her career at WordHampton Public Relations , a firm headquartered in East Hampton, NY and ranked by Jack O'Dwyer's as one of the country's "Top 100 Independent PR firms".  In 2013, she made partner and was chosen to launch the company's NYC division. 

 

Recognized as a strategic leader, she has earned a track record for counseling clients, including Fortune 500 companies such as NAPCO Security, Inc., to increase profits, manage brand reputations and gain market share. She's continually driven by her enterprising spirit and innate understanding of consumer influence.  She takes ownership of the business she supports and partners with clients.

 

Professional, confident and well-respected by her peers, she has also been a guest lecturer at several universities including Hofstra University and Saint Joseph's University, possessing a presence people often find unforgettable.

Her leadership and expertise have earned her numerous accolades throughout her career including; PRSA Big Apple award, PRSA Bronze Anvil award, eight MarCom awards, nine Fair Media Council Folio awards, Communicator award, SABRE award and an Excellence in Communications award.

