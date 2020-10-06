Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Corona Virus: lifestyle habits to stay healthy during the pandemic

Many wellness habits can be broken down to basic habits, such as maintaining a healthy meal, walking, and sleeping well. During a pandemic such as COVID-19, these acts are extremely vital to preserving your mentally and physically well-being. Yet social isolation complicates matters. What are you going to feed while you survive on non-perishables? What […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Many wellness habits can be broken down to basic habits, such as maintaining a healthy meal, walking, and sleeping well.

During a pandemic such as COVID-19, these acts are extremely vital to preserving your mentally and physically well-being. Yet social isolation complicates matters. What are you going to feed while you survive on non-perishables? What do you find out while you’re at home? How do you function because you’re thinking about everything?

This specialist-backed guidance is a great starting point. That’s how to remain healthy (as well as peaceful) while interacting with people during the epidemic of COVID-19.

Nutrition:

It’s important to getting a schedule before you load up on grocery — both to make sure you pick up the correct items, and to prevent panic — having bought and running out neighborhood resources. (Notice: it’s nice to have a good supply at home, but shops are always open.) Maintain an inventory of what’s currently in your fridge, and then schedule for these things to make recipes made up of carbohydrates, protein, and fruit.

Though most people are going right for grain and canned goods right now, it’s really a decent time to purchase fresh produce. “Buy some fruits and veggies, cut them and place them in your fridge, so they could be used for weeks to come,” she says. Robust vegetables and starchy carbs — like cabbage, green beans and potatoes — also stay out of the freezer for a long period.

If you sell canned, dry or frozen products, pick those high in saturated fats, salt and artificial sweeteners. Look for diets containing fewer than 5 grams of added sugar per serving, less than 200 milligrams of salt per portion and less than 1.5 grams of saturated fat per meal.

Eating boredom and distress is a normal response right now. Your best deterrent against it, she notes, is to accept that it’s going on, and try to redirect those emotions constructively anywhere, or by venting to a close friend, writing down your ideas, or digging into a good novel.

Stress & Rest

Handling anxiety and stress is essential to having enough sleep — and having enough sleep is vital for just about every other part of your life.

Meditation and yoga are excellent ways to relieve tension, and they can be performed in a limited space; search to see if your nearest studio is offering supervised lessons. You should also switch to applications like Headspace and Talkspace for immersive meditation coaching and counseling.

Setting aside a particular space in your house that is technology-free, except perhaps a music player. She advises storing this place with items that will settle you down, such as your beloved sheets and pillows, a perfumed candle, and potted plants.

Balance the time to relax with appropriate social connection, Lee notes, as depression can intensify adverse health effects.

Trying to clean up

Analysis indicates that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, will survive on plastics and steel metal surface for several days. Surface exposure doesn’t appear to be the predominant form the virus contamination instead, it’s by respiratory droplets released by an infected person, it can’t hurt to clean off high-touched items including door knobs, railings and faucets, in addition to daily household cleaning. Most domestic cleaners have not been directly tested toward SARS-CoV-2, but they work against other corona-viruses and are believed to be successful against this one, researchers say.

Clean your hand wipes regularly and removes your footwear and jackets as soon as you get back from every travel outside. However if anyone in your household is chronically ill, she says, no need for intense cleansing — especially if you practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently.

Decluttering is important particularly if you’re living in a small room. This will make the room feel bigger and more relaxed, and you will have fewer things to touch and spread germs.

Fitness

You may not even be prepared to go to the fitness, so it’s good to stroll, run or cycle outdoors, as long as you maintain a healthy distance — presumably about six feet — from others. Many fitness centers coaches are providing immersive courses right now.

If you’re working out at get innovative with stuff you already own. Using stones for weights, towels for sliders and best proform treadmill for running (for workouts such as lungs and rock climbers) or a comfortable chair for step-ups. There are also loads of no-equipment-required exercises — such as squats, burglars, sit-ups, hoops, push-ups, and mountain climbers — that you can perform even in a small room. You pick five exercises, each for a minute, and then repeat the routine three or five times.

And take heart in the fact that overall exercise doesn’t have to be a fitness centers-style exercise. A lot of evidence suggests that day-to-day tasks such as cycling, gardening and washing minimize the chance of premature death and improve your general health — so every amount of exercise you can fit in matters.

Healthcare services

Deferring non-essential medical procedures, such as yearly checkup and dental washing, and using telemedicine for regularly scheduled procedures that need to happen now. When you have an immediate medical requirement, you should and should still seek treatment. But if you believe you may have COVID-19, contact your doctor’s office or facility before you arrive, since they may instruct you to implement those containment protocols.

The sooner people will call ahead and post-complete the triage procedure, the better everybody can be.

    Sam Cohen, Lawyer and Writer

    I am Sam. I am a lawyer and freelance writer and a blogger. I have 6 years of experience in this writing fields. I love to write on topics like lifestyle, law, healthy living, daily life and finance solutions.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    how to thrive in the midst of the coronvirus pandemic - thrive global
    Community//

    How to Thrive in the Midst of the Coronavirus Pandemic

    by Pedro Okoro
    Community//

    6 Ways To Create Healthy Mental & Physical Habits During a Pandemic

    by Dr. Leada Malek
    Pinkyone/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    How You Can Use Mindfulness to Make Healthier Food Choices

    by Sweta Bothra

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.