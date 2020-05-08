Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Coping With Trauma

Trauma is defined as a deeply distressing, overwhelming, disturbing experience. It can occur at any age of a person’s life. It can be something that happened directly to you or it can be something you witnessed or heard. Trauma is a deeply intimate, objective experience that is different for everyone. People are a product of both […]

By

Trauma is defined as a deeply distressing, overwhelming, disturbing experience. It can occur at any age of a person’s life. It can be something that happened directly to you or it can be something you witnessed or heard. Trauma is a deeply intimate, objective experience that is different for everyone. People are a product of both nature and nurture which is why two people can go through the same event and come out differently, with one person experiencing a traumatic memory of it. For those people, coping is something that might be a lifelong struggle. 

Some people develop Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a result of trauma. Symptoms of PTSD can vary widely, from severe episodes of anxiety and nightmares to having flashbacks of an event. The most common symptom is a constant reenactment that plays over and over in their mind. Regular therapy is not geared towards people who have suffered trauma because it is too broad and covers an umbrella of topics. For this reason, there are specific trauma-focused therapy programs available, both in-person and online. Talk therapy is one of the best ways to get out what you are feeling inside. Even in an informal setting, try talking to people you trust about what happened and how it has affected you.

The most important thing to remember when coping with trauma is to determine safety, both for yourself and others. This is where friends and family come in. If there is even a remote chance that you might make choices that will make things worse, you need to be protected from doing so. In addition, avoid using drugs or alcohol in order to cope with painful feelings, since the feelings will only resurface anyway. As unpleasant as it may be, you need to address what’s affecting your quality of life so you can continue on to have a meaningful existence in the long-run.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) is a widely-recognized form of trauma therapy. It is based on the idea of problem-solving by restoring self-esteem and setting goals. CBT programs help patients change their negative thinking/behavior patterns, which ultimately change the way they feel about themselves and others. 

Mindfulness isn’t just a trendy term being thrown around. The idea of being present, in the moment, is a very relaxing and centering approach towards healing. It can also give your mind a break from replaying unpleasant memories over and over, thereby relieving you of additional stress.

.

.

Originally published on manishgaurcolorado.com

Manish Gaur Logo

Manish Gaur, Mental Health Professional

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Manish Gaur has amassed over 20 years of experience within the mental health and wellness industry. After experiencing family violence and the loss of his parents at a young age, Manish learned that the best way to heal is through helping others. At the age of 18, he began working with at-risk teenagers in New Mexico. Understanding their struggles, he successfully designed and implemented programs that kept the teens out of gang life and criminal careers. Later in his career, Manish pivoted towards disability and began working at an adult day program in Santa Fe. He quickly learned the lack of independence and hardships adults with disabilities face, and he once again began thinking and devising plans to help. Manish is currently working towards a Master's degree in Counseling. Though he has dedicated his life to helping others, he hopes the degree will extend his reach even further, helping people live the life they desire.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.