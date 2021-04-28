Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Conscious Social Media – How to manage your well-being in a digital space.

When the likes of Face Party and MySpace were created the rush of my generation onto the online space was immediate. It was like everyone had a hard time expressing themselves before they could go online, share pictures, their favourite music and express their personalities in the form of sparkly animated fonts and vague quotes. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When the likes of Face Party and MySpace were created the rush of my generation onto the online space was immediate. It was like everyone had a hard time expressing themselves before they could go online, share pictures, their favourite music and express their personalities in the form of sparkly animated fonts and vague quotes.

Since then Social Media has evolved into an entirely different beast. If we take Facebook as an example, the platform actively rivals every other form of content distribution and media creation. In one little hub. Just over one year (I know it feels like so much longer!) since our world changed forever due to Covid-19 we would be hard pushed now to find anyone who hasn’t yet embraced a digital persona in some format. I mean it has now become a necessity and not just a nicety.

The problem with the whole world being online is the WHOLE WORLD is online. You started off being able to send gifs and memes to your girl chat group and it was an amazing technology. Now you are like Bruce Almighty with everyones voice in your head telling you their thoughts, feelings, and grievances in the most unsolicited way possible. It is noisy and it can negatively effect your perception of the world and your ability to see the people, causes and media that is important to you.

Algorithms are put in place to support you with this very thing. The idea is that the math can calculate what you are into and who you want to interact with and it will provide you with a semi accurate world build entirely for you. We haven’t hit minority report personalisation yet but if you have ever mentioned a new eye cream to a co worker and then seen a ad pop up on your profile moments later it may feel like it.

Beyond what the platforms can do for us however it does become our own responsibilty to be consuming what we want in a conscious format. You can’t blame Facebook for being triggered by your aunt sheila if you never removed, took a break from or unfriended her – especially if you engage with her often and write on her profile wall on her birthday! The socials do not read your mind or your emotional state (yet, I know nothing!) so you have to “clean house”.

Here are my top tips on how to consciously build your social media world in a way that it positively impacts your lifestyle rather than hinders your wellbeing.

Step One: Think of your Facebook as a dinner party. Take a look at your friend’s list (guest list) and decide if you would REALLY invite those people to an in-person event. If you have a business and connect with others as a networking tool then consider the dinner party a working event and apply the same measure. Who would be on the list and who’s name isn’t on the list and isn’t getting in.

Step Two: Where are you hanging out? Did you join every group you were invited to at one stage? Did you feel obligated to keep in touch with old school friends? Did you feel rude if you didn’t join in on your aunt Sheilas new wax melt selling group? It is time to give yourself a clear out of the spaces you are in out of obligation and decided where you hang out online in terms of what brings you joy, connection, entertainment or learning value.

Step Three: Not my circus, not my monkeys! It takes time to wield an inner power of conscious will when you are emotionally triggered. I have been on the end of a furious, often self-righteous Facebook rant in response to someone. The motivation always looks like *offering a differing perspective or *voicing an opinion in a bid to educate. What it really is, is your emotional system in overdrive filling your body with response hormones whilst you try to change the mind of a complete stranger that doesn’t have the capacity or comprehension to take on what you are trying to serve. At best it ends with you feeling unsatisfied, hyped up, and unaware of where you lost the last hour. At worst it turns into a hateful argument with an internet troll named Dave who hasn’t held an intelligent debate in his existence and proceeds to spam you with hurtful Gifs to re-engage you back into this digital nightmare. Learn to scroll past things that could get you caught up. Perhaps make an impassioned blog about the subject or journal about the feelings

Step Four: Manage your scroll time. It has been difficult to do this over the last year + and I understand that. In fact it is likely that you have picked up more damaging rituals when it comes to social media within this time than ever before. It’s time to regulate your scroll time. You do need time when you are not looking at a screen – why not go for a walk and listen to a podcast, album, or audiobook. Or take yourself off for a swim. Give yourself times at the day that it’s okay to go for a scroll for pure enjoyment, give it a time limit and stick to them like you do dinner breaks, gym sessions, or time with your mother-in-law.

Step Five: Be judgemental without being judgemental. “Its a free world man”, I say to myself as I type that sentence. Remember that everyone has the right to use their account as they wish within social medias guidelines but you choose what you consume! Run it through your own filter so if it isn’t something you want to see – it goes. That applies to crappy friends, your slightly racist aunt margerie and the creepy pizza guys half off just for you offers!

BONUS TIP : Turn the social fun down for over an hour before bed – screen time before bed time can really hinder your quality of sleep and interrupt your natural REM pattern!

We were given a gift that we were never taught to use, but if you consider the comparison from the digital space to the real-life spaces you will find it easier to dismiss the noise that isn’t serving you positively. It means when you choose to spend time there, you can do so and feel emotionally at peace too. You wouldn’t think twice about your healthy intake of the news for instance – now it is time to apply it to the rest.

Take care of you!

    Dawn Baxter at Beyond the dawn digital

    Dawn Baxter is a Digital Business coach specialising in social media selling. Founder of Beyond the dawn digital business and multiple business owner of Pretty Home Prints.co.uk and Pretty Branding virtual creative Agency. Dawn is passionate about helping female entrepreneurs build sustainable brands, community and sales using social media as a connection tool to grow their businesses, bank accounts and client base.

    A leading UK female entrepreneur in digital business systems and strategy, social media, sales and audience growth. Dawn successfully builds digital business models that increase income, and can be actioned both remotely and around the important things in your life, like children, friends and loved ones.

    Dawn has had careers in sales, customer service, buying & merchandising sector and corporate retail within some of the biggest luxury brands in the UK.

    In 2020 her offers of coaching and training in all areas to service and product based businesses alike helped self employed and SME’s to navigate through the Covid Crisis and get their offerings in the digital space. Many made more income than with their previous business model and continue to do so despite the ever changing lock down restrictions.

    Dawn has worked with some of the most prestigious coaches in the UK and in 2020 was part of the marketing team that broke records in sales gaining £1 million pounds in less than 23 hours of opening…..

    She has a passion to support small business and the entrepreneurial spirit and inspire people to try the careers that can make them truly happy. Dawn believes in personal growth and has gained qualifications in Graphic design, digital marketing and Coaching to be able to pursue her dreams and is always constantly learning and up scaling.  She is warm and inclusive and wants women to realise their inner brilliance

    A wife and mother of two Dawn supports 100’s of women in memberships, online seminars , and courses to learn the ways to steer a successful online business, supporting mindset changes in how you can live your life and supporting the practical application of this with tech knowledge, business systems and sales know how. Dawn is dedicated to the pursuit of women having autonomy over their lives allowing them to truly experience all life has to offer alongside a fulfilling career.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Teodora Pavkovic: “If we share our story with someone who responds with empathy and understanding, shame can’t survive”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Yudai Nishiyama of Moments Technologies: “Think of social media as your classroom”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Stacey Kehoe: “As business leaders, only when we feel mentally and physically well are we in a position to be able to thrive in other areas of our lives”

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.