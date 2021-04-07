Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Conscious Power

Do you get tired of always questioning whether the things you do are good enough? It can definitely become taxing when you feel like you’re always coming up short. Here’s the thing: It’s just old conditioning. That means you can learn a different way of thinking and being. There is a simple way to bring more consciousness and positivity to your thought process.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform.
By
Conscious Power

One thing that can make difficult work situations even more challenging is when we second guess ourselves.

This is also one of the ways we give away our personal power. That’s because, when you are constantly questioning whether you are doing a good enough job, it’s actually your own value you’re really questioning. More than wondering if the job you did was good enough, you’re really wondering if YOU are good enough. And, if you are asking that question a lot, you are likely coming up with reasons to answer it with a no.

Before you start to now beat yourself up for telling yourself you aren’t good enough, instead, take a moment to create a new response.

A great way to practice positive self-management in this instance is to come up with a replacement thought. So, when you find yourself internally questioning the quality of your work (really your own value), think of a positive power statement to replace or override the scrutiny. Power statements give you an opportunity to consciously choose in instances where, in the past, you have allowed unconscious programming to run the show. Because really, questions about your value and the worth of your work are old programs you likely developed as a young child. As you grew and matured, you unconsciously held onto these patterns of thinking. So now, every time you do something you feel a little wobbly or unsure about, that unconscious (automatic) program starts running, putting you in a mental position of not-enoughness.

Constructing a power statement is simple.

It involves something YOU do, so it’s an “I” statement. In the scenario I’ve mentioned here, the I statement would replace the question “Is this (or am I) good enough?” with “What I choose to do is good enough,” or “What I consciously choose to do is good enough.” Now, each time you find that old question or programming popping up, you have something more constructive and conscious to replace it with. And be patient with yourself. Overcoming old patterns is a journey, not an event. Power statements can help you stay on the right track.

Is your work situation uncertain or frustrating you? Are you without a job or wisely thinking a current furlough may be just the hidden gift to start exploring work you're truly meant to do? Do you hate your job, but have no idea what to do instead?

Feeling burnt-out in your career? Take the Career Burnout Quiz http://CareerBurnoutQuiz.com to uncover what’s working and what’s definitely not. Receive customized feedback and tips tailored for your situation to start on your path to an improved work life and career you love.

    Barb Garrison, CC, Career & Money Breakthrough Coach and Job-You-Love Expert at Internal Groove

