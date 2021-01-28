Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Conscious Business Is the Cure

Finding the silver lining as the world starts to heal from the global pandemic.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

As our world starts to heal from the global pandemic, true economic recovery may take years. 

Nearly HALF of the world’s 3.3 billion global workforce is at risk of losing their livelihood, according to a joint statement by International Labour Organization (ILO), The World Health Organization (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

It’s mind blowing to consider that stark reality. Truly, nothing will be the same. But, what if there’s a silver lining? It’s hard to imagine but try. What if this is the moment when a better way to be in business actually leads to a better tomorrow?

Conscious businesses think very differently about their recovery.

When traditional business leaders think about success, they ask, “How much money can we make?” When conscious business leaders think about success, they ask, “How do we make a difference, while making money?” Think about the power in that. If every business asked themselves “how do we make a difference” as they focused on recovery, the world would be so much better off. And that’s where the silver lining is.

The difference between traditional business and conscious business is stark. If you haven’t heard about B-Corps (Certified Benefit Corporations), they demonstrate the power of conscious business combined with stakeholder capitalism. These businesses have, at their heart, the question “how can we make a difference” while making money for shareholders, and doing good for employees, as well as vendor partners and the community at large.

I believe two things about conscious business:

1. The more conscious businesses are able to lead this economic recovery, the faster our world will heal and thrive. We are the cure. Simply put, core values that place purpose ahead of profits will be the medicine we need to recover and build back better.

2.  If the vast majority of those conscious businesses are actually conscious entrepreneurs, the better our world will be, period. Why? Well conscious entrepreneurs do business the way it was truly meant to be done. 

Building a business started as a way to provide for the needs of a community, rather than a path to profit for the sake of power. For example, when developing a product or service, traditional entrepreneurs ask,“Will someone buy it?” When conscious entrepreneurs develop a product or service, they ask “Will it solve a problem?” Conscious entrepreneurs are driven both by solving problems and making a difference. Think about the power in that.

I want conscious entrepreneurs to feel empowered to grow thriving companies. Companies that solve problems and make a difference as we are earning money. It’s how we make the world better.

Terri Maxwell Succeed On Purpose Thrive Global Author

Terri Maxwell, Founder & CEO at Share On Purpose | Succeed On Purpose | Shift/Co

With the soulfulness of Wayne Dyer and the entrepreneurial spirit of Richard Branson, Terri is a world-class business growth expert, social impact investor, and serial entrepreneur whose purpose is to inspire potential. With her own money, Terri built a portfolio of purposeful companies, Share On Purpose, Inc., and now invests in and creates mission-driven start-ups.

 

In a career that spans more than 25 years, Terri has launched, owned, sold, rebranded or turned around more than 40 companies. She is known for her game-changing business models and personal transformation frameworks.

 

Everything she built came directly from a wellspring of perseverance and soulful resiliency, which she openly shares through her first purposeful brand, Succeed On Purpose.

 

Her most recent venture is a business growth community for conscious entrepreneurs, Shift/Co.

 

Terri started from humble and difficult beginnings. Very few people have experienced immense childhood trauma AND not only survived the abuse but benefited from it. Terri knows first-hand how to transform suffering into success, trauma into transformation and failure into fortitude.

 

Growing up with alcoholic and abusive parents in a 600-square foot rat-infested trailer, the sheer will to survive ignited her perseverance, which was later transformed into a mission to help others transform their own lives.

 

Taking to heart her wise grandfather’s words “you get what you focus on,” Terri learned how to change her focus to winning, rather than on obstacles in her way.

 

She has the kind of wisdom that can only come from struggle, heartache, failure and most importantly, the will to persevere.

 

The stories Terri recounts aren’t about the pain, but instead about the power of perspective. Back in early 2008 when the economic forecast was looking bleak, rather than focus on the economic obstacles that lie ahead, she instead looked for an opportunity to do good. It was from that perspective that inspired her to sell a successful business (just in time) and focus on the singular pursuit of purpose.

 

It was shortly thereafter that Succeed On Purpose was born starting with her own awakening: there must be a way to do meaningful work AND earn financial rewards.

 

But, it's not what Terri does that’s unique, but rather why she does it.

 

Terri simply wants to inspire potential in everyone she meets.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Conscious Business Leadership: An Interview with Rodolfo Carrillo

by Mark Samuel
Community//

Conscious Business Leadership: An Interview with Mazin Jamal

by Mark Samuel
Purpose//

Spreading Conscious Capitalism Can Make The World A Better Place

by Alexander McCobin

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.