Congratulations to the May 2020 Muskegon County ZP Challenge Winners!

Thrive Global and ZP have joined forces to launch Thrive With ZP. We are bringing together the ZP Challenge and inspiring storytelling from associates with the world-class, whole human focused technology of Thrive Global. We’re making it easier than ever for you to make better choices to improve your overall well-being… and win big.

Rachel Fawcett

Walmart Customer; Muskegon, Mich.

$1K Winner

“We are all in this together.”

I heard about ZP from a few wellness committees and started my challenge in March. I needed to do a better job being present and cherishing my time with family. It’s going great. We’ve gone on lots of family walks and bike rides. We started a vegetable garden and we’re singing and playing instruments for music time. I feel thankful for being able to focus on my relationship with family. I’m most proud of starting a rainbow hunt in Muskegon. We made rainbows, hung them in front of our house and asked others to do the same. It was shared across our community and it’s a symbol of hope during such an unusual time. We are all in this together.

Danielle Hardenburgh

Sam’s Club #6562; Muskegon, Mich.

Marketing Manager; 7 years with the Walmart company

$1K Winner

“I feel proud of setting goals and accomplishing them.”

When I started ZP Challenge, I wanted to be more active and spend more time with my family. I bought an exercise bike and my whole family has been using it. I’m walking outside and targeting 10,000 steps a day. As a family, we’ve been doing more game nights and going for walks together. We’ve also been saving money by not eating out. Since January, we’ve saved $5,000! I feel proud of setting goals and accomplishing them. I’m spending more time with family, saving money and quitting smoking. To me, ZP is a reminder to keep yourself on track. It is really easy and it holds you accountable.

Katrina Smith

Walmart Customer; Shelby, Mich.

$1K Winner

“Taking those first smaller steps helps you achieve the bigger things you want to accomplish.”

ZP has really helped me keep up with saving money and being more positive with family. I’ve been eating less and I have noticed I’m craving healthy foods. By not shopping as often, I’ve saved $200 in the last 21 days! I’ve been doing weight training at home in my living room and going for walks. A year ago, I had surgery on my left hip. Now my leg is getting a lot stronger. My mood and strength have all improved. Getting closer to my family has been a great added bonus. Taking those first smaller steps helps you achieve the bigger things you want to accomplish.

Rachel Ramont

Walmart Customer; Allendale, Mich.

$1K Winner

“I became conscious of the impact my choices have in all areas of my life.”

ZP works as a daily reminder to spend more time with family and stay busy with fitness. I’m on the college softball team and we travel a lot. With being active with sports, the family and food categories stood out more to me. I’ve been planning out my food for the week and staying away from sugar and sweets. I’ve been developing a closer bond with my family too. We go on walks together and it’s been a really enjoyable time to talk. With ZP, I became conscious of the impact my choices have in all areas of my life. You will be surprised what can change.

Brenden Postema

Walmart Customer; Ravenna, Mich.

$1K Winner

“The only person who can make that right change is you.”

I first heard about ZP from my gym teacher. Before, I used to do a lot of fast food. Now, after using ZP for gym class, I’ve switched my diet. I meal prep and eat a lot of chicken, brown rice and vegetables. One of the biggest things I’ve noticed is that my energy levels are 100% better since switching my food. I also saved $600 last month from not eating out. I have started to work out every day. Getting proper calories helped me put on 20 pounds of muscle! ZP is an easy way to motivate yourself. The only person who can make that right change is you.