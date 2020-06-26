Congratulations to the May 2020 Florida Thrive ZP Challenge Winners!

Thrive Global and ZP have joined forces to launch Thrive With ZP. We are bringing together the ZP Challenge and inspiring storytelling from associates with the world-class, whole human focused technology of Thrive Global. We’re making it easier than ever for you to make better choices to improve your overall well-being… and win big.

Bernie Francois

Supercenter #3877; Gainesville, Fla.

$5K Winner

“Try to find one thing to change and take your time.”

I wanted to be more serious about my health, so I decided to start ZP Challenge. The biggest piece for me was learning portion control. I got started by cutting back and eating fewer servings. Adding more vegetables and drinking more water helped me feel full throughout the day. By cooking at home and eating out less, I’ve probably saved $1,000 or more! My credit score has also gone up 100 points. I’ve lost 80 pounds, my clothes fit better and I have a lot more energy. Now I can walk home from work and focus on being active. To me, ZP helps you hold yourself accountable to better choices. Try to find one thing to change and take your time.

Ramiro Riquelme

Neighborhood Market #5831; Largo, Fla.

$3K Winner

“I’m excited to do something that promotes my health every day.”

My people lead inspired me to join ZP. To start, I cut out chips and soda. Now I drink six bottles of water a day. I’ve also been doing tons more walking. My daily step goal is 10,000 to 15,000 steps. At work, I’m more motivated and pushing my team to do better. I used to spend $200 a month on shoes. Now I stopped buying sneakers. It’s helping a lot — I’ve saved at least $400 dollars! My relationship with my mother has changed too. She was under a 14-day quarantine after traveling abroad. I’ve been bringing her food and helping take care of her. I’m excited to do something that promotes my health every day.

Amy Howard

Walmart Customer; St. Petersburg, Fla.

$2K Winner

“Better choices have become second nature — it feels like they’re ingrained now.”

As a nurse, I’m always interested in wellness. I was sucked in by all the great ZP stories and little pieces of knowledge. My ZP Challenge has been going great. It’s taught me to have the balance of eating, moving and thinking right. I live close to a grocery store, so I’ll take my bike or walk to the store. I’m doing more gardening and eating fresh foods. All of these little changes have become a habit. Additionally, I’ve been cooking more at home and stretching out my food. I’m a better cook now! Better choices have become second nature — it feels like they’re ingrained now.