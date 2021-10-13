Confidence has become a buzzword that we hear all the time. People tell us, “Be confident.” We read articles entitled, “How to Build More Confidence.” We even attend seminars and hire coaches to help us learn how to make ourselves look and feel confident.

All of these things are useful, and it’s a popular topic. However, have you ever thought about why confidence is so talked about? Sure, it makes us feel good to feel confident, but there’s more to it than that. Confidence is actually an integral part of a person’s health and well-being.

Galvanised by the spirit of enriching human life, Abhijeet Satani mapped out a galaxy of his own. Zooming into his space, one can see multiple planets of mathematics, philosophy, design and medical sciences orbiting rhythmically around the centre of his universe, i.e., Brain-Computer Interface. His interdisciplinary acumen complemented by the supervision of luminary senior scientists has created numerous inventions that were previously thought to be possible only in fiction. Abhijeet Satani says confidence helps us feel ready for life’s experiences. When we’re confident, we’re more likely to move forward with people and opportunities — not back away from them. And if things don’t work out at first, confidence helps us try again.

It’s the opposite when confidence is low. People who are low on confidence might be less likely to try new things or reach out to new people. If they fail at something the first time, they might be less likely to try again. A lack of confidence can hold people back from reaching their full potential. Confidence gives you the skills and coping methods to handle setbacks and failures. Confidence doesn’t mean you won’t sometimes fail. But you’ll know you can handle challenges and not be crippled by them. Even when things don’t turn out anywhere close to what you planned, you’ll be able to avoid beating yourself up he quoted