Community Outreach: Ways to be Involved Without Joining an Organization – Everything Matters, Start Small

For several reasons, volunteering with an established organization can make community engagement easier for any individual, but joining such an organization is unnecessary for those looking to be involved, promote togetherness, and facilitate positive engagement among community members. Whether you have a specific event, you want to host, or you want to bring your community closer together, remembering that every effort matters can help keep you goal-oriented and passionate.

Sharing food is a perfect way to celebrate with others. When it comes to connecting with your community, what better way to bring people together than by cooking something delicious and sharing a meal with everyone? My family has recently taken to cooking big pots of food and inviting community members to partake. When we share meals with others, we allow ourselves to interact in meaningful, genuine ways over something we all know to be comforting. If you want to organize a regular event, you may consider asking other families to participate and rotate who provides the food or even scheduling a community potluck.

Holidays present great opportunities for community involvement. My family, for example, facilitated a community-wide Easter egg hunt for local children. We connected with parents in the community and had everyone purchase plastic eggs, fill them with candy, and share them among 12 families. Hosting and organizing these kinds of events doesn’t take much time, effort, or money. By connecting with others in your community, sharing your ideas, getting feedback, and delegating tasks and financial needs, hosting holiday events like Easter egg hunts, Halloween haunted houses, or other exciting activities can be simple, fun, and engaging.

Another great way to build relationships in your community is by working together to clean it up. From picking trash in common areas like streets or parks to fundraising for trash facilities in those spaces, there are plenty of ways you can help your community through cleaning efforts. Taking on these tasks can improve your community’s appearance, promote green thinking, and draw like-minded community members together.

What are some of the ways you’ve recently been involved in your community?

David Jeansonne is a successful entrepreneur based in New Orleans, Louisiana. His goal is to help the less fortunate and improve his hometown community. Read more of his philanthropy blog or check out his Twitter!