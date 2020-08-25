Community Outreach: Ways to be Involved Without Joining an Organization – Everything Matters, Start Small

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
For several reasons, volunteering with an established organization can make community engagement easier for any individual, but joining such an organization is unnecessary for those looking to be involved, promote togetherness, and facilitate positive engagement among community members. Whether you have a specific event, you want to host, or you want to bring your community closer together, remembering that every effort matters can help keep you goal-oriented and passionate.

Community Meals

Sharing food is a perfect way to celebrate with others. When it comes to connecting with your community, what better way to bring people together than by cooking something delicious and sharing a meal with everyone? My family has recently taken to cooking big pots of food and inviting community members to partake. When we share meals with others, we allow ourselves to interact in meaningful, genuine ways over something we all know to be comforting. If you want to organize a regular event, you may consider asking other families to participate and rotate who provides the food or even scheduling a community potluck.

Community Events

Holidays present great opportunities for community involvement. My family, for example, facilitated a community-wide Easter egg hunt for local children. We connected with parents in the community and had everyone purchase plastic eggs, fill them with candy, and share them among 12 families. Hosting and organizing these kinds of events doesn’t take much time, effort, or money. By connecting with others in your community, sharing your ideas, getting feedback, and delegating tasks and financial needs, hosting holiday events like Easter egg hunts, Halloween haunted houses, or other exciting activities can be simple, fun, and engaging.

Community Cleaning

Another great way to build relationships in your community is by working together to clean it up. From picking trash in common areas like streets or parks to fundraising for trash facilities in those spaces, there are plenty of ways you can help your community through cleaning efforts. Taking on these tasks can improve your community’s appearance, promote green thinking, and draw like-minded community members together.

What are some of the ways you’ve recently been involved in your community?

David Jeansonne is a successful entrepreneur based in New Orleans, Louisiana. His goal is to help the less fortunate and improve his hometown community.  Read more of his philanthropy blog or check out his Twitter!

David Jeansonne - New Orleans, Lousianna

David Jeansonne, Founder & Entrepreneur at CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, Cover That Mouth™

As one of the true pioneers of staffed events and direct mail marketing, David Jeansonne has always had an eye for business. The New Orleans, Louisiana native is the founder of CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, and more recently, Cover That Mouth™. With over two decades of experience, David Jeansonne and his businesses have become mainstays in their industries.

David's commitment to his businesses bleeds into his commitment to giving back to his community. Whether David Jeansonne is volunteering with his employees or his family, he has one simple goal in mind: to support the less fortunate and do his part in assisting everyone so his home city can thrive!

David Jeansonne truly lives by his catch phrase "We only live once. But if done right, once is enough!" To learn more about David Jeansonne, CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, Cover That Mouth™, find David on social media!

