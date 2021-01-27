Communication and Entrepreneurship

Investment bankers, Consultants, Business Owners, Private Equity professionals have a way of viewing business and these can be quite divergent on account of differing perceptions. I-Bankers, Consultants, Senior professionals and Industry experts seldom use the phase “I don’t know”. Behaviorally, to do their job they need to project the image of “knowing it all”. So somewhere along the line, the phase “….You Know….” became the Normal in communication in which the responsibility of knowledgeable communication shifted from the speaker to the listener. The underlying assumption being that the probability of someone saying “No, I don’t know” as a counter response is low because it reflects lower intelligence. Over a period of time this pattern of behavior moved down and across a larger universe of professional workers and services becoming reflective of a global culture where a) people want to be heard more than understood and b) people are expected to know it all.

When you pivot from being a senior professional to an entrepreneur of a start up, one of the first things you learn is that using the phase “……You Know…” or not responding with a “No… I don’t know…please explain it to me….” in getting your work done, can result in delays and losses or perhaps deprive you of learning something new.

To communicate with the intention of getting quality work done in minimal time, you need to have absolute clarity of thought, and micro step communication keeping it as simple as possible. This also means creating an online or offline work environment where the counterparty (ies) know its ok for them to say “I don’t Know” when they don’t understand and its alright for you to say the same as well. When you work with outsourced, cross capability, cross generational changing teams, effective communication becomes a leaders most important tool. Depending on the audience you are engaging with this may mean stepping down or stepping up a notch.

Teams that have a history of working together have figured out how to communicate over time but there is always headroom for becoming more effective. These are the teams that may find, their external communication may be losing its effectiveness – that why sometimes you come out of external meetings with the takeaway, “they did’nt get us/ me”.

One of the changes the Pandemic bought with it was the public use of the phase “ I don’t know”. Some experts in the world used this phase in the context of economic recovery, business leaders in the context of business etc. Two clear realizations that emerged are the utility value of tech and the need for behavioral change. This is the time to unlearn and relearn, reprioritise and work together as well as challenge old assumptions such as style of working, hiring, marketing, conducting business, raising capital etc. We may just want to, with an open mind, go back to some old basics, junk some of the normal practices while creating newer ones going forward. Values and Purpose driven business – Business with Soul – will need venture and expansion capital providers to write a new Soul specific playbook for team assessment, investment and exit (or maybe not have a playbook at all).