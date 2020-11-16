Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Commitment To Serve

The Journey of Adrienne Nicole Edwards as Public Servant

  1. Tell us your success journey influencing the lives through civic engagement. How did you find your calling as a public service leader?

All my life I seen my parents give back to the community and for me, it became second nature. I can see someone who needs shoes and will give them the shoes off my feet. When I moved to Los Angeles and witnessed the catastrophic homeless situation, my heart hurt for every person I saw and see to today on the street. I knew that I would strive and do everything I can to help overcome this homeless situation any way I can. So I started the ANE Foundation, an organization that gives uncommon resources for people’s everyday life. We started out giving out hot meals, shoes, clothing, toiletries. We try our best to meet the individual needs of each family that reaches out to us. I do everything I can to help and after the pandemic passes we are going to expand and do so much more!

2. What is your best experience out of so many that you have serving communities?

There have been so many experiences but the instance that comes to mind happened when we did a makeover for a woman going to a job interview. We did her hair, we got new clothes and shoes for her. It took about 2 hours and when she looks in the mirror she began sobbing and telling us how she had not been dulled up in years and how the experience gave her so much love and hope that someone cared about her enough to do this. So over the years, I came to realize the big things are good but it’s the little things that make a huge difference. By the way, she got the job.

3. What do you do for your well-being?

Dealing with so many people and their everyday struggles can at times be very draining. So in my private time, I try to get as much time as I can, spend time with my son and do outdoor activities. It’s what I call, “living a little”. If you see me on the beach in a bikini don’t be afraid to say hi. lol

BIO:

Adrienne Nicole Edwards

Adrienne Nicole Edwards is an advocate for homeless families and former Candidate for United States House of Representatives 34th congressional district, which includes Chinatown, Downtown LA, Highland Park, Garvanza, Westlake, Koreatown, Little Tokyo, Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, Mount Washington, Cypress Park, Lincoln Heights, City Terrace, El Sereno, and Monterey Hills. She is a mother, a community advocate, and a business owner.

Inspired by her mother, a housing counselor during the mortgage crisis, Adrienne has advocated for families who have been victimized by big banks and corporations. Lauded for her ability to work with diverse groups of people, Adrienne, now a housing counselor has helped hundreds of people save their family homes and hundreds more find a new beginning with the first time home-buyers program.

As a mother, Adrienne knows first-hand that affordable and safe childcare can improve the lives of families. Additionally, she knows access to affordable education is the key to sustaining a strong middle class. Adrienne believes that student debt in this Nation has reached critical mass and looks forward to exploring solutions to this crisis.

Adrienne continues to prove excellent leadership in her community and volunteers with various non-profits. She now sits as Vice Chairman on the HDT Community Development Foundation board and continues to strengthen her community by mentoring at local high schools, assisting the homeless, and informing her community of helpful resources available to them.

Adrienne strives to create a positive atmosphere in her community. She believes that all people deserve to be heard! Adrienne will continue to fight for access to quality education, good jobs, and affordable housing, advocate for economic justice for all people, and supportive housing for all!

Adrienne currently resides in University Area where you can find her and her son walking their dog, Skittles.

