Collaboration Over Competition

It’s the end of summer, the kids are going back to school, we’ve taken our holidays and now it’s time to get back to business.

During the summer months, I’ve successfully completed an on-line course through Harvard University:

“Improving Your Business Through A Culture of Health”

I took the course because I felt the content would be an interesting addition to my current service offering, tying together all of the elements I believe in as a Business Consultant and Coach while creating a new source of energy for my personal new year.

The objective: “Learn how a Culture of Health can transform your business to improve the well-being of your employees and company, while increasing revenue.”

It was fantastic!

The various segments provided a sense of clarity in my personal agenda for fall and believe it or not, created a light-bulb moment…validating the on-line program that my business partner and I developed for entrepreneurs and enterprise leaders.

I found myself going back to the foundational elements of Core Values, Vision and Purpose. What I believe are the building blocks for any successful business. I found the information valuable, with a reference for us as business owners to become relatable to our customers, employees and community while respecting the environment.

We need to introduce our business by getting out from behind the logo.

The messaging resonated because in our program Mechanics of FLOW2 we provide 10 modules that align with the fundamentals to building a business with purposeful profit for sustained success. Finding your personal strengths, combining them with your business strengths and keeping your own scorecard. A common sense approach to connecting with our communities.

This was not my first experience with Harvard. In 2015, I successfully completed a certificate course through Harvard Law School in Mediation and Dispute Resolution. A week long experience with 48 other individuals from around the world. We came together to learn, share and support one another. As a participant, it was life changing, providing clarity for the future while continuing my personal commitment to

life-long learning. The hallowed halls at Harvard were both humbling and invigorating.

This on-line experience was very different with over 47,000 participants from around the world. I was pleasantly surprised to see so many individuals with a commitment to creating a culture of health.

As an avid reader, I’ve noticed a shift in consumer attitudes. We are looking to create a connection with the person or people behind the logo. The values, mission and vision for each company must in some way create a positive experience and align with our own personal philosophy. We want to know who we are doing business with and why.

Collaborating with like-minded individuals is becoming the new connector.

As we begin another season, I will be celebrating 27 years as an entrepreneur, 12 years as a brand strategist and 5 years as a business coach, celebrating another birthday and preparing for another exciting year. It has been an adventurous ride so far and I’m looking forward to the future.

I have a renewed commitment to collaboration over competition because my mantra for the next year will be “paying it forward.” If we all take a moment to support and learn from one another, I believe, we contribute to the success of each company as a consumer. Our buying power is a testament to our contribution towards the global economy and becomes a conscious decision to connect through our products and services.

I’m sure it is no coincidence that the people at Harvard have tapped into a phenomenon to encourage a “Culture of Health.”

It is a wonderful way to effect positive change in the communities where we live, work and play.

I will be looking to collaborate and share information that supports and encourages the people in my network by continuing the conversation through a culture of health.

It strikes a common sense balance between wealth and well-being.

Trish Tonaj is a Master Coach, Certified Personal Trainer, Certifed in EQ – Emotional Intelligence, Author, Mentor and Speaker. She is the founder and guest blog host for shareyourstories.online a portal in support of the entrepreneurial spirit and sharing great ideas. Subscribe to the network and join us with your story!