Christopher Ridgeway: Use Common Sense for a Healthy Spring Break

Spring break is finally here… sort of. Dozens of universities around the United States have altered academic calendars in order to block students from heading to traditional hotspots like Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach and Galveston, Texas, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged Americans not to undertake non-essential travel.

The measures have had limited, if any, success: TSA officials reported they had screened more than 1.2 million travelers every day from March 11-14, the largest travel weekend since the pandemic shut down much of the industry last March.

In South Florida, more than 150 people were arrested that weekend for violating corona regulations, and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told CNN “We’re seeing too much spring break activity. We’ve got a problem with too many people coming here, we’ve got a problem with too many people coming here to let loose.”

While it would be preferable for would-be revelers to heed CDC warnings and to opt for “staycations” closer to home, many people have chosen to hit the beach for the annual festivities. For both groups, observing some common-sense guidelines can help maintain personal health and minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus after the celebrations end.