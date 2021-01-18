Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Christine Carter, Ph.D. — Raising Happiness, Building Habits for Top Performance, Handling Uncertainty of Life, and More

Raising Happiness, Building Habits for Top Performance, Handling Uncertainty of Life, and More

Christine Carter, Ph.D., is an author, speaker, and coach. Her books include The New Adolescence: Raising Happy and Successful Teens in an Age of Anxiety and Distraction (2020), The Sweet Spot: How to Achieve More by Doing Less (2017), and Raising Happiness: 10 Simple Steps for More Joyful Kids and Happier Parents (2011). A summa cum laude graduate of Dartmouth College and the recipient of multiple honors and awards, Dr. Carter earned her master’s and doctoral degrees in sociology at UC Berkeley. (Go Bears!)

For many years, Dr. Christine Carter was the executive director of UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center (GGSC), where she remains a sociologist and Senior Fellow. She writes a monthly advice column for Greater Good magazine that is syndicated on PsychologyToday.com and many other websites.

Please enjoy!

Questions I ask:

  • How are you dealing with uncertainty in your personal life these days?
  • How do you stay grounded in any conflict?
  • Setting healthy boundaries?
  • How to elevate happiness?
  • Morning routines, habbits?
  • and much more!

People Mentioned: Martha Beck, Byron Katie

Book MentionedLoving What Is: Four Questions That Can Change Your Life

The Nishant Garg Show:

This show is about extracting information on Mindfulness, Personal Development, Spirituality. I am on a mission to spread Mindfulness and I’d love for you to join me in this movement.

For any question, please contact me.

    Nishant Garg, The Podcast Host at The Nishant Garg Show

    Nishant is a Computer Science Graduate. After spending more than 10 years in Software Corporate, he is on a mission to spread Mindfulness Awareness. He is a lover of Mindfulness practices that helps him staying grounded, calm and at peace. He meditates and a believer in spirituality.

    He is the host of a Podcast show "The Nishant Garg Show" where he invites human beings to share insights on Mindfulness, Compassion, Wellness, Well-being, and anything that transforms people's lives. He can't this do this alone and need your support to join him in this mindfulness movement to make a positive impact because we all belong to the same community of human beings.

    Podcasts: nishantgarg.me/podcasts
    List of upcoming guests: nishantgarg.me/upcoming-podcasts

    He always had high IQ, and Mindfulness practices have helped him in being Emotionally Intelligent.
    He's been able to transform his life through Mindfulness practices and it's his deep desire to see the transformation in other's lives.

