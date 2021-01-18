Christine Carter, Ph.D. — Raising Happiness, Building Habits for Top Performance, Handling Uncertainty of Life, and More

Christine Carter, Ph.D., is an author, speaker, and coach. Her books include The New Adolescence: Raising Happy and Successful Teens in an Age of Anxiety and Distraction (2020), The Sweet Spot: How to Achieve More by Doing Less (2017), and Raising Happiness: 10 Simple Steps for More Joyful Kids and Happier Parents (2011). A summa cum laude graduate of Dartmouth College and the recipient of multiple honors and awards, Dr. Carter earned her master’s and doctoral degrees in sociology at UC Berkeley. (Go Bears!)

For many years, Dr. Christine Carter was the executive director of UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center (GGSC), where she remains a sociologist and Senior Fellow. She writes a monthly advice column for Greater Good magazine that is syndicated on PsychologyToday.com and many other websites.

Please enjoy!

This podcast is brought to you by Friday Newsletter

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or on your favorite platform

LISTEN ON APPLE PODCASTS

Connect with Christine:

Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Download Audio:Christine Carter, Ph.D. — Raising Happiness, Building Habits for Top Performance, Handling Uncertainty of Life, and MoreDOWNLOAD

Questions I ask:

How are you dealing with uncertainty in your personal life these days?

How do you stay grounded in any conflict?

Setting healthy boundaries?

How to elevate happiness?

Morning routines, habbits?

and much more!

People Mentioned: Martha Beck, Byron Katie

Book Mentioned: Loving What Is: Four Questions That Can Change Your Life

The Nishant Garg Show:

This show is about extracting information on Mindfulness, Personal Development, Spirituality. I am on a mission to spread Mindfulness and I’d love for you to join me in this movement.

For any question, please contact me.

If you have enjoyed listening to my podcasts, please subscribe to the new podcast updates on Itunes please provide your reviews on Itunes which will really help me.

Subscribe to the Newsletter. You won’t be spammed! I hate spams too! You will receive only one email every Friday on the latest published podcasts