Choosing Your Priorities Today to Influence Your Tomorrow

In today’s post I will discuss a time that had to choose between 2 important tasks, the process I took to choose which task to take on, and how I accepted not being able to finish as quickly as I would have liked to.

Be to be frank, I hate not being able to finish a task in a timely manner. It drives be crazy to put tasks off. While building a business, entrepreneurs are often faced with many tasks at the same time. In my case, I was building 2 businesses at the same time.

My first business is an internet marketing company. It’s brings in the money to pay my bills. The second business is my new therapist directory that I’m extremely passionate about, but it has yet to bring in revenue.

The Project I Prioritized

It is extremely difficult to prioritize time on a project that generates no revenue. From experience in the marketing business I know how long it can take to generate business, especially with a business directory. I chose to work on TherapyByPro more than 50% of my time because I see this as my future business that will potentially generate recurring revenue for the long-term.

Another huge reason I prioritized this project is that it could feed potential clients (mental health professionals) to my marketing business.

Having to prioritize a project was difficult and made me think about what is most important in the long-run. Whether it pays off is still to be determined but, the fact that I accomplished my goal in 3 months makes me quite proud.

The project I Put on the Slow Burner

While I didn’t completely stop working on my Internet marketing company, I have dedicated less than 50% of my time the last 3 months to it. Now that I’ve built the platform for TherapyByPro, I will invest more time in my marketing business as I do still love helping my clients grow their businesses / private practices.

Having to put this business on the backburner for 3 months was difficult to do because there are so many things I could have done for this business. But I think going into a project with a goal can help you not feel so bad about putting another priority off for a few days/weeks/months.

Final Thoughts

The great thing about having multiple projects is that eventually you will finish one and you’ll have time to start on another. In the case of my 2 businesses, those projects will never be “finished”. so I’ll be switching back and forth from week to week.

My recommendation would be to work on the project that feeds your passion, but also make sure to make time to work on projects that pay the bills. The goals of our tomorrow are built on the work we do today.

My name is Anthony Bart, I’m the owner of BartX Digital. We operate TherapistX, and Therapybypro. I’ve been an entrepreneur since 2017. I’m a huge small business advocate and enjoy working with mental health professionals.