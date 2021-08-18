Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive Global
Choosing a Career in Technology | Dr. Christopher Zed

Technology plays an essential role in virtually every industry, including the healthcare and personal security industries. Because technology advances at such an incredible pace, people who are adept with it can enjoy rewarding careers that never become stale or uninteresting. Here’s what people entering the tech field need to know about careers in technology to make smart decisions about their future career paths.

Computer Technology Careers Don’t Appeal to Everyone

While technology plays a critical role in our daily lives, not everyone is interested in it, and that’s fine. There are thousands of careers outside of tech that can be just as fulfilling. That said, given all of the industries that now rely on technology. It makes sense for those who are even remotely interested in technology careers to explore their options. There are many career paths for those interested in how technology works and how it affects the world.

Technologists Enjoy Many Job Options

While computer programming is one of several careers in technology, there are many more. Healthcare, finance, entertainment, education, and other industries depend on technology as much as Silicon Valley does—and they need experts who can bring ideas to life. According to US News and World Report, the top technology job titles include software developer, data scientist, computer support specialist, and more.

A Technologist’s Knowledge Becomes Quickly Obsolete

According to Work It Daily, the tech world is constantly evolving, and new jobs are being created as quickly as others disappear. Technologists must keep an eye on what jobs will be most valuable in five years. This is easier said than done, but staying up-to-date on trends will help them advance their careers and give them a step up over other job seekers who don’t know what to focus on. Additionally, they should consider regularly taking classes or workshops to keep their knowledge fresh to stay up-to-date.

Final Thoughts on Careers in Technology

Technology careers are in high demand right now, and for a good reason. As technology continues to advance and become an increasingly important part of people’s lives, individuals will need to understand it. From healthcare to entertainment, technology is reshaping how people live and work across all industries—and that means there’s no shortage of jobs available. For people who are tech enthusiasts, it could be time to consider one of these careers.

Article originally published on DrChristopherZed.net

    Dr. Christopher Zed, DDS at Bayview Lonsdale Dental

    Dr. Christopher Zed has spent over thirty years building up his impressive reputation in the dental industry. While teaching up-and-coming dental students as a clinical professor at the University of British Columbia, he earned a reputation as a trailblazer of dental technology innovation. Dr. Christopher Zed next moved on to chose a position with the Vancouver General Hospital, where he mentored others about issues such as the importance of community dental care and more strict procedures regarding oral cancer treatments. His research was published and still consulted to this day.

     

    His current job is Owner and dental surgeon with Bayview Lonsdale Dentistry. Since 2014, Christopher has also been a Principle Associate with Apnea Dental, a sleep disorder treatment clinic in Canada. During his decade spent as Chief of Dentistry at Vancouver General Hospital, Dr. Christopher Zed became even more focused on the patient-focused side of the dental industry and healthcare. In addition to being a perennial student of technology regarding the world of dentistry and artificial intelligence, he has always emphasized the importance of his clients being empowered enough to make decisions regarding their own dental care. 

     

    One highlight of Dr. Christopher Zed’s career was holding the position of Chief of Dentistry at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. Dr. Zed also gave a presentation on the topic of Dentistry and reiterated the importance of patient education, empowerment, and healthcare.

    In his spare time, Dr. Christopher Zed enjoys spending time exploring the Canadian outdoors and being with his family. Their favourite seasonal activities include fishing, hiking, and skiing.

