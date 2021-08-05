“Chess teaches you to think, plan and execute. Three simple steps to success.” – Apoorva Ganapathy

Apoorva Ganapathy, or “AG” as his colleagues like to call him, is a PMP, TOGAF, AWS Architect, AEM Certified professional and a chess aficionado with 15 years of work experience in IT industry. He is a rare combination of technical insight and domain expertise, as well as strong business acumen, which enables him to look at problems from a broad perspective before narrowing down to join the dots, identify critical issues and situations and drive results by taking relevant actions.

Apoorva Ganapathy has demonstrated superlative excellence at developing customised solutions for a variety of industries, including insurance, media, service retail, and hotels. He has worked with some of the most prestigious technology companies like MindTree, Sapient, Artyllect, and Intel, as a Developer, Technical Lead, and Architect servicing high priority clients such as Royal Mail, Tech Target, AIG Insurance, Hyatt Hotels, Mastercard, AT&T, SiliconLabs, etc. Apoorva is currently working with Adobe as a Lead Engineer spearheading a team of 25 developers.

Apoorva earned his M.S degree in Computer Science from Manipal University with an aggregate CGPA of 8.83 and B.E in Computer Science from Dr. Ambedkar Institute of Technology, Bengaluru. Throughout his educational career, Apoorva has been an outstanding student who was friendly, cooperative and helpful to fellow students. He acted as a mentor to his peers, conducted highly engaging workshops, and even gave lectures to encourage collaborative learning. Apoorva was proficient at both academic and extracurricular activities. He encouraged teamwork and motivated others to yield productive output and served as the captain of the engineering college’s team at various national university level championships.

Having being born in a family of chess enthusiasts, playing chess is his biggest passion and he started playing at an early age of five years. Apoorva competed in 25 national and over 250 state level chess tournaments bagging the under-8 state title, under-15 State title twice in a row and the under-19 State title along with over 50 awards in in various age groups and open categories. He believes that playing chess since childhood has significantly aided in his development as a professional. As an enterprise architect, he truly treasures the skills like patience, persistence, dedication, critical thinking, planning and foresight that he developed while competing at chess tournaments.

Apoorva was born in Sagar, a city in the Indian state of Karnataka where he was raised in a close-knit family of four comprising of his father (Ganapathy Kanugodu Thimmappa), mother (Madhura) and sister (Saroja). Soon they moved to Bengaluru, where his father worked with National Textile Corporation. After working with leading technology companies for 7 years in India, Apoorva moved to the USA where he and his wife of nine years, Megha Hegde, raised their son, Aryan.

Apoorva is a highly appreciated and prominent architect, developer, technical lead, entrepreneur and a published author of scientific articles in fields such as AI, IoT, CMS, Deep Learning, Cybersecurity, Crypto, Blockchain, Robotic Process Automation, AR and VR with 25 articles featured in highly prestigious peer-reviewed journals and publications. He also serves as a contributing member of the board offering peer reviews on submitted pieces. Apoorva has authored multiple books on topics including virtual reality and augmented reality in content management systems, as well as server monitoring, maintenance, and code analysis.

In his article “Blockchain Technology Use on Transactions of Crypto Currency with Machinery & Electronic Goods” he discusses about the process of making the transaction involving cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, machinery and electronic goods secure. In his article “Cascading Cache Layer in Content Management System” he discusses about the in-depth working of caching considering various levels of caching in CMS and its importance. He also discusses about how cascading cache in layers would enhance speed and efficiency of accessing data.

Find Apoorva Ganapathy on Google Scholar and LinkedIn