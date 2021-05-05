Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Changing Your Perspective is a Skill: Here’s How to Build it Up.

“The problem is not the problem. Your attitude about the problem is the problem.”

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Changing your perspective is not easy; especially when life throws curve balls at you. 

Maybe you didn’t get that promotion and your bills are piling up. Or, you’re experiencing pain in your back and you don’t know why. 

Perhaps you got a flat tire on your way into work and you missed an important meeting.

Some days, it could be all of these things wrapped into one…or at least it feels like it. 

In times like this, we can fall back on some wise words from Captain Jack Sparrow: “The problem is not the problem. Your attitude about the problem is the problem.”

Pirate Perspective

Captain Jack’s words might seem harsh, but they ring true. 

The words of wisdom are actually rooted in a widely accepted and ancient philosophy called Stoicism

The Stoics believed in many things, but one of their core ideas was this; it is possible to change your perspective to eliminate personal suffering, allowing you to see the beauty in every single second. 

Sounds pretty awesome, right? 

Obviously, this is easier said than done. 

But the Stoics were on to something here. The power of perspective is talked about everywhere you look. 

It’s even one of the core teachings in Buddhism. 

Essentially, it comes down to this: Pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional. 

We have control over the way we perceive the world and the things that happen to us on a daily basis. 

Changing our perspective is a skill, and once we develop that skill we can make some real magic happen. 

Finding the Right Tools for the Job 

Once you recognize that your perspective is under your control it’s time to get to work. 

Before you can build up the skill of shifting your perception, you need the right tools. 

Some techniques might work wonders for you, and some might fall short. The game is finding what works for you and sticking with it. 

Here are 3 tools you can use to help gain control over your perspective. 
  1. Breathwork

The way we breathe not only affects our brain chemistry, but also the way we respond and react to everything we experience. 

When something goes wrong, our first reaction is almost always going to be negative. 

Remember that fun thing we have called negativity bias? We can combat this reaction by changing our breathing patterns. 

Even just a few, deep rhythmic breaths can dramatically shift our state of mind. 

Breathwork starts to change our overall perspective of life when we adopt it as a frequent habit. 

It trains us to slows down our judgments and reactions and allows us to separate ourselves from our perceived problems. 

Box breathing is a great exercise to start with. 

  1. Gratitude 

Gratitude is a superpower, plain and simple. There is no other emotion that has such profound effects on our overall perspective of life. 

One of the amazing things about gratitude is that it upstages other emotions if you practice at it. 

For example, if you feel anxious and then do a gratitude exercise, the feeling of gratefulness can overtake the feeling of anxiety. 

The key to gratitude is you need to actively pursue it. It needs to be cultivated, like a garden. 

The more time you spend tending to your garden of gratitude, the taller it grows. 

There are dozens of ways to build up your skill of gratitude, you can start here

  1. Mindfulness 

Often times, our perspective is clouded by ruminating on the past or worrying about the future. 

Mindfulness teaches us how to anchor ourselves in the present. This eliminates all of the stress and worries about the past and future. 

It is only when we are truly in the present that we can see the beauty in every single second, just like the Stoics talked about. 

Out of all of these tools, mindfulness takes the most practice. But, it can also be the most powerful technique, when it comes to changing your perspective. 

Get started with this free, guided exercise

    Danny Trifone, Director of Content at Blue Door Media

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Mentoring – 9 Attitudes Mentors Watch Out For In a Prospective Mentee

    by Sam Semako
    Community//

    Mad as hell? Here’s what to do.

    by Martha Bodyfelt
    Community//

    Can’t push past your anger? Here’s what to do.

    by Martha Bodyfelt

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.