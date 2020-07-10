Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Change Your Mindset For The Future You Want To See

How To Think About Philanthropy During A Pandemic

By
Photo by Matthew Henry on Unsplash
Photo by Matthew Henry on Unsplash

People have been hit hard by the corona virus fallout.  For anyone at a disadvantage during normal times it is amplified now.  Economically, the bottom has completely fallen out for some people and our normal way of life is no longer, nor is there any chance to return to business as usual in the foreseeable future.

Therefore, I believe there are two choice.  You can either have this metaphorical tsunami wash over you and accept the new normal without trying to make changes, or ask yourself how can I, with the gifts I have been given, create opportunity out of this destruction and rise above the tides possibly reinventing myself and others in the process.

This too shall pass and there will be a new normal.  When that time comes, and you look back, how do you want to remember this time period? What did you do to stand-up for what is right? How did you help others less fortunate get back-up on their feet?  Did you learn a new skill, reconnect with old friends and family, help your neighbor? Whatever your choice, now is not a time to be complacent.  Take action because there is no better time than right now to make change.

My simple recommendation is alter your mindset to empower yourself to create the change you want to see.  This is not to diminish either the basic needs that need to be met, or the systemic injustices that need to be overcome, but to encourage pursuit of change in the face of adversity.  Such an approach is far better than a do nothing alternative.

To provide prospective, this is the approach I am taking during this time.  I am a strong believer in making time to give-back and economically empower others.  In response to the global shutdowns, I volunteered to build and launch – YOUniqueCollective.org – an online store providing a group of low-income women, from a community (Wilmington, CA), I have fallen in love with the ability to sell their crafts online, economically empowering themselves. These women from the non-profit SBCC Thrive LA have a strong place in my heart given the impact I have seen from their economic and community empowerment programs.  As one of the members from SBCC (Strength Based Community Change) so eloquently said:

“When I first came to SBCC, they told me that their goal was to teach us to fish instead of just giving us fish. They are fulfilling this promise. We have lots of conversations on how we can improve our products. They might tell me my product is wonderful, but it can still be improved in this way. They never give me a negative attitude, but they do tell me gently ways that I can do better. In this way, they have helped us get the fish.”

Now these women have the skills and ability to reach a much larger audience with their products and rise above the tides.  After this corona virus pandemic has passed, we will look back not only at all the hardships, but also at all the opportunities created and the lives helped.  I hope you join me in creating the future you want to see by altering your mind-set and making the changes take hold.

Elliott Schwartz, Entrepreneur, Innovator and Leader

Elliott is a serial entrepreneur. As the founder of EmptyLegMarket – an online marketplace that fills empty private jets with paying customers, and the founder of Sun Polish - a cosmetic brand that captures the colors of the sun in Southern California and puts them in a bottle, Elliott demonstrates his passion for socially impactful business by donating a portion of his proceeds to nonprofit organizations.

Elliott started his career working at Deloitte Consulting in their Strategy & Operations group developing and implementing strategies for some of the largest corporations in the world. Elliott has an MBA from the University of Southern California and an undergraduate degree in Finance from Carnegie Mellon University.

Elliott is a Milken Institute Young Leader and Chairperson of the Executive Council (eCouncil) for the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) in Los Angeles which teaches underprivileged youth the skill-set necessary to become entrepreneurs to write their own destinies and become their own CEOs.

Elliott is passionate about promoting youth entrepreneurship around the world and has done so in the United States, Israel, the UK and Saudi Arabia.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How to Be the Best Version of You

by Jo-Aynne Von Born
Community//

Growth Mindset: Shift Your Perspective to Achieve More

by Tina Curry-Logan
Community//

3 Ways To Claim Your Destiny

by Kelly Roach

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.