Celestine Chibu Amajoyi on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Entrepreneur Celestine Chibu Amajoyi, A Top A-List Super Manager Shares The Importance Of Why Artists Need Talent Managers

A Talent Manager acts as the CEO of a venture and becomes the artist’s most vocal advocate. Every aspect of an artist’s business life is handled by the talent manager and so does the liaison between the artist and everyone else. Being it to put together the right team or oversee it, managers can make the best of their responsibilities. 

It is not quite uncommon to find artists who don’t understand the value and importance of an artist manager. However, before getting an artist manager, it is important to understand your goals and work out a strategy based on where you plan to go. Remember that these goals will help you be more realistic in relevance to the appeal of your music. Celestine Chibu Amajoyi holds deep A-list relationships with artists and producers in the music industry, reveals why an artist needs a talent manager and how they can help you develop yourself and your portfolio as an artist.

Reason #1 – Responsibilities The Artist Can Avoid

Talent Managers are responsible to represent their artists correctly, and doing everything they can to further their careers. They help their artists with:

Skills development

Getting deals to record

Making sure everything goes from recording to live in the market

Getting all necessary licenses for the artists

Touring and promoting the artist

Merchandise and brand opportunities

Relationship building with brands and partners

Press opportunities at every step 


An Artist Manager needs to wear many hats, all at the same time, and they are the ones who touch every facet of the music industry for the singers and other artists they work with.

Reason #2 – Day To Day Operations

Although artists constantly think about the next step, they are held up in day-to-day operations most of the time. At some point, the talent manager becomes the voice of the artist, representing them in front of the professionals of the industry. With the manager’s connections, the artist is bound to find many opportunities. Be it for gig offers, music blogs asking to feature the artist – it is important for the manager and artist to have a positive relationship and be on the same wavelength. It is hard to help an artist to grow if they don’t understand their talent manager’s ambitions. After all, this will affect the health of the career as an artist.

Reason #3 – Thinking About The Next Step

Talent Managers deal with the everyday logistics and make decisions for appropriate career moves of the artist. From contacting a music PR agency to creating a promotional campaign for a single/album release, getting in touch with a booking agency to help with the booking of gigs, or contacting a producer to record some material in the studio. These are the to-do list things for a talent manager which shows evidently the non-limiting boundaries of a talent manager. They also help with decisions and guide talents on what has to be released next with the consideration of industry and public appeal.

To get connected with Celestine Chibu Amajoyi, check out his  Instagram.


