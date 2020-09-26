Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Celebrity Health Coach’s 5 Tips for Coping With Depression Through Covid-19

Anxiety and depression levels have skyrocketed during COVID-19, and data everywhere is suggesting the actual intensity of the pandemic’s collateral damage. A recent poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) shows over half (53%) of adults in the United States reported that their mental health has been negatively impacted due to worry and stress over the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Anxiety and depression levels have skyrocketed during COVID-19, and data everywhere is suggesting the actual intensity of the pandemic’s collateral damage.

A recent poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) shows over half (53%) of adults in the United States reported that their mental health has been negatively impacted due to worry and stress over the virus.

“Stress takes a toll on our health both physically and mentally,” says Karen Malkin, private health coach and regular guest on ESPN Sports Medicine Weekly Radio. 
 “The immune system in particular is impacted by the stress response in complex ways and can be both stimulated and suppressed by different branches of the cascade. With that in mind, it’s important that we do our best to support the immune system in any way we can to keep it strong.”

Malkin is known for her work with high-profile names in the sports industry. She has channeled her passion to help clients build healthy habits, and specializes in brain health, weight loss. nutrition, and more.

She is one of the first National Board Certified Integrative Health Coach in the country, opening her practice in 2009 and serving as advisory on numerous boards including the Osher Center for Integrative Medicine at Northwestern Medicine; Gardeneers, an organization which sustains and provides curriculum for Chicago Public Schools; and Spiral Sun Ventures, a mission-based capital fund investing in health and wellness products.

We asked for her 5 top tips to cope with depression during these times, and here is what she said:

Use food as medicine. Good health starts with what’s on your fork! Aim for at least 5 servings of vegetables each day and 2-3 servings of fruit. Fueling your body with high quality protein sources, healthy fats and phytochemicals in disease-fighting fruits and vegetables will help the body and immune system stay strong through this pandemic.

Move your body. Physical activity has been demonstrated to reduce inflammatory cytokines as well as the risk for a number of chronic health conditions, including anxiety and depression. Exercise helps us cope with stress and improves resiliency, too.

Get adequate sleep. Compromised sleep is correlated with increases in viral infections, depression, and overall mortality. Poor sleep erodes mental health and dramatically increases the risk for mood disorders. Insomnia can be a strong predictive factor for mood disorders as well. Healthy sleep patterns support healthy immune function and mood. Additionally, quality sleep ensures the secretion of melatonin, a molecule which may play a vital role in reducing coronavirus severity.

Be mindful. Mind-body practices nurture the parasympathetic nervous system part of our autonomic nervous system and allows us to get out of fight-flight mode and into a physiologic relaxed state. Examples include: guided imagery, mindfulness, walking or mantra meditation, tapping, and breathwork. Sit and be with uncertain feelings while still doing what needs to be done to take care of yourself.


Practice gratitude. Acknowledge the good in your life and focus on the positive rather than fixating on the aspects we’re unable to control. Research out of the University of California, Riverside, posits that a gratitude practice can increase subjective well-being by ~40%.

Listen to your body, take care of yourself, surround yourself with loved ones (even if it has to be virtually!) and do the best you can every day.

    Mia Su Valdez

    Mia Su Valdez is an award-winning marketing and public relations executive, working with lifestyle and entertainment brands across the country. She is a contributing columnist, former classical pianist, and passionate advocate for women’s leadership.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Stress and our mental health – what is the impact & how can we tackle it?

    by thomas lilly
    Feature Image
    Community//

    Keeping Your Immune System & Mindset Strong During Social Distancing

    by Rob Fajardo
    Fuel Yourself//

    Coronavirus: Why Exercise is Key For Boosting Immunity

    by Finlay Macdonald

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.