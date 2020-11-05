Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Celebrity Chef Turned Mogul Nik Fields Launches Chic Chef Company Cafe and Marketplace

Nik Fields, professionally known as Nik The Chic Chef has turned her passion for food into a multi-million-dollar empire, selling products like natural olive oils, organic balsamic vinegars, pasta, pasta sauces, simple syrups, spices, tea blends, artisan products and popcorn. As a Kitchen Essential/Gourmet Food Producer, Nik is preparing to launch her first restaurant “Chic Chef Company […]

Nik Fields, professionally known as Nik The Chic Chef has turned her passion for food into a multi-million-dollar empire, selling products like natural olive oils, organic balsamic vinegars, pasta, pasta sauces, simple syrups, spices, tea blends, artisan products and popcorn. As a Kitchen Essential/Gourmet Food Producer, Nik is preparing to launch her first restaurant “Chic Chef Company Cafe & Marketplace,” in Phoenix, AZ (1/1/21) where eaters can sample Nik’s most requested meals and get a taste of eating in luxury with a purpose. She is also a Master Distiller of Queens Bourbon, uniquely aged 17 years in charred oak barrels with flavorful notes of aromatic vanilla & citrus,  providing rich, smooth savor in every sip! (Launching in Total Wines-12/1) 

Nik provides quality products for your everyday cooking needs and crafts her ingredients from her own farm in Italy.  The full line will be available at Chic Chef Company Cafe & Marketplace. For more information, please visit the following below:

www.chicchefco.com

Twitter: @iamculinarychic
Instagram: @Nikthechicchef

More about Nik Fields, Celebrity Chef, Author, Philanthropist & Entrepreneur
Chef Nik, better known as “Nik the Chic Chef or “Foodie with a Cause”  has gained national recognition for her amazing culinary art skills having prepared cuisine for celebrities, Jess Hilarious, Supa Cent, Angie Stone, Vivica Fox, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Snoop Dog, Sharon Stone, Tony Goldwyn, Famke Janssen, Shar Jackson, and Pittsburg Steelers linebacker Vincenzo Williams. Chef Nik is also personal chef to Phoenix Cardinals football player, Chris Johnson (CJ2K) as well as many others. Her amazing cooking skills have also landed her in People Magazine, “The Doctors” on NBC, HGTV, Bravo, and VH1. Nik Fields’ philanthropic efforts to provide food and clean water to villages in the Dominican Republic has garnered international acclaim. Her nonprofit organization Waste Not Want Not (WNWN Inc.) encourages households and restaurants to limit food waste. 

