Celebrating the Fall Equinox

because transformation is beautiful.

I wrote this poem today to celebrate the Fall Equinox and as a reminder that:

  • Transformation is beautiful.
  • Being alive in the world is a gift.
  • Change is a true constant.
  • Being playful and celebrating is good for the soul.

Celebrating the Fall Equinox

A symphony of yellow, bronze and copper hues,

it’s nature’s great festival on the back of a harvest full moon.

We are called to gather and appreciate life’s gifts,

routines now revitalized; our rhythms must shift.

The promise of change swirls through crisp air,

an apt reminder, change is a truth by which we can swear.

Nature moves us through the seasons of time,

each one with a unique offering to embrace being alive.

Transformation is beautiful,

being here in the world is a gift.

Celebrate this new season and receive the bounty of fall,

bask in this moment, rejoice and embrace it all.

– by Emily Madill

Are you tired of feeling overwhelmed, disheartened, stuck, ready to just give up? Is your life crazy busy, but no closer to the life you want to be living?

What if I told you there’s a way to make your days reflect what’s most important to you — by design.

The Fall in Love With Your Life, Seasonal Planner guides you step-by-step to dream big, then create an action plan, broken down into micro-steps. With the Weekly Snapshot, you’ll map out the coming week centered around YOUR priorities.

It’s a gentle, but dynamic way to get unstuck from:

Overbooking | Procrastination | Burn out 

It’s a bit of heaven for busy women. You’ll feel more in control, more hopeful, more alive.

And…if you want an extra boost, sign up for the Weekly Planning Membership offering offers accountability and support at an affordable price.

Come learn more HERE.

Emily Madill, Author, Thrive Global’s Editor-at-large, Certified Professional Coach and mom of boys.

Emily Madill is an author and certified professional coach with a BA in business and psychology. Emily is one of Thrive Global's Editors-at-large.

She has published 11 titles in the area of self-development and empowerment, both for children and adults. You can find her writing in Chicken Soup for the Soul:Think Positive for Kids; Thrive Global; The Huffington Post; TUT. com; Best Self Magazine; MindBodyGreen; The Muse; WellthyLiving.ca; TinyBuddha; Aspire Magazine and others.

Emily has a private coaching practice and an online program offering courses that support women to create lasting habits around self-love and self-awareness. She lives on Vancouver Island, Canada, with her husband, two sons and their sweet rescue dog Annie. Learn more at: emilymadill.com

