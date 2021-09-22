I wrote this poem today to celebrate the Fall Equinox and as a reminder that:

Transformation is beautiful.

Being alive in the world is a gift.

Change is a true constant.

Being playful and celebrating is good for the soul.

Celebrating the Fall Equinox

A symphony of yellow, bronze and copper hues,

it’s nature’s great festival on the back of a harvest full moon.

We are called to gather and appreciate life’s gifts,

routines now revitalized; our rhythms must shift.

The promise of change swirls through crisp air,

an apt reminder, change is a truth by which we can swear.

Nature moves us through the seasons of time,

each one with a unique offering to embrace being alive.

Transformation is beautiful,

being here in the world is a gift.

Celebrate this new season and receive the bounty of fall,

bask in this moment, rejoice and embrace it all.

– by Emily Madill

