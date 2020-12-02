Caring for Your Mental Health When You’re Stuck at Home

On top of that, forty percent of these respondents reported that they sometimes or always felt isolated and that none of their current relationships were meaningful.

If you are stuck at home, whatever the reason, the lack of human contact can be difficult to bear. Thankfully, there are ways you can safeguard your mental wellbeing during this time and learn how to be happier and healthier than ever.

1. Stick to a Routine

Routines keep us grounded. Our brains crave structure, especially during times of stress or uncertainty. Knowing what to expect from day to day lowers anxiety levels. Regular routines might even help us sleep better, which is vital for mental health and function. If your normal schedule has been disrupted, plan your days out for your new normal, making sure you build in plenty of time to do web development things you enjoy.

2. Stay as productive as possible

Keeping your mind busy with meaningful tasks is essential to your wellbeing. Rumination can be toxic to mental health. Instead of wasting hours checking upsetting social media feeds, use your time to set personal goals for yourself. This might be the time to finally delve into that project you never got around to or get back into hobbies you enjoy. Challenging yourself to follow through with your goals will give you a strong sense of pride and accomplishment.

3. Do not Be too Hard on Yourself

If you feel like taking a day off from being productive, do not feel guilty. Restfulness is good for the soul, so listen to what your body is telling you. If you are finding it difficult to slow down and relax, ask your smart device to play a nature soundtrack, like gentle thunder, crickets, or a babbling brook. Studies show that listening to the ambient sounds of nature eases our flight-or-flight response to stress and can even aid in digestion.

4. Hang Out with Your Pets

Cuddling up to Fido or Mittens during stressful times is comforting. Though our furry companions cannot completely replace human interaction, they may very well be the next best thing. One study found that older adults who owned pets were less likely to report feeling lonely.

5. Practice Mindfulness

Staying present and living “in the moment” can reduce feelings of anxiety brought on by isolation and other factors. One study found evidence that mindfulness-based interventions can prevent relapses of major depression and other mental health conditions.

Meditation apps like Headspace can help guild you through breathing techniques, helping you clear your mind of stressful thoughts. You can also let yoga and meditation videos on YouTube assist you in centering your focus on the here and now.

6. Move Your Body

There is no question that exercise is excellent for both physical and mental health. While you might not be able to make it to the gym these days, a hike or a brisk half-hour walk outside will give you all the same benefits. You do not even have to leave the house — just follow exercise videos online (there are thousands of free options) that match your pace and activity level.