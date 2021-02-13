Career Transitions

DO YOU LOVE THE WORK YOU DO?

Is it the work you feel you were meant to do in the world?

Chances are, you are simply trading your time for money so you can pay your bills every month.

MANY PEOPLE FIND THEMSELVES IN LACKLUSTER JOBS AND CAREERS BECAUSE THEY HAVE NOT LEARNED TO VALUE THEMSELVES.

And, when you don’t value yourself, it’s easy to find yourself doing things you don’t enjoy, because you also don’t place enough value on the things that bring you fulfillment.

So if you’re working in a job you hate because you don’t know what else you want to do, a good place to start is to notice how you are treating yourself. Do you sacrifice your physical and emotional needs for work or other things? Do you think or talk negatively to yourself? Do you compare yourself to others? Are you a perfectionist? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you are perpetuating a cycle of self-devaluation.

IT’S EASY TO ATTRIBUTE YOUR DISSATISFACTION WITH YOUR CAREER TO THINGS LIKE YOUR BOSS, YOUR WORK ENVIRONMENT, HOW MUCH YOU MAKE, ETC.

These are what I call the WHAT of the situation.

I challenge you to turn your attention instead to HOW you bring yourself to the job.

Otherwise, you could leave this job to find another one, and likely discover some of the same challenges and difficulties.

SO THE FIRST STEP IS TO BECOME YOUR OWN BEST ADVOCATE.

Here are some ways to do that:

Make your needs a priority.

Speak to yourself with kindness and love, the way you would speak to a child or a dear friend.

Maintain healthy boundaries.

Don’t compare yourself to others.

Dwell in the present moment as much as possible. Fretting about the future causes anxiety, and regrets about the past cause depression.

Give yourself permission to make mistakes. Nobody’s perfect, and trying to be will make you miserable!

If you can make the job you are in more bearable by managing some of these habits and practices, you will be in a better position to find a job you enjoy. You’re more likely to find work that truly brings you fulfillment when you are feeling positive and confident, not when you are feeling burned out, exhausted, and negative.

Once you find that you are feeling more confident and positive in your current position, begin a process of self-discovery. Finding work you love is not about finding a “final answer.” It’s about discovering what is most important to you and what your true merits are.

Don’t just ask, “What would I love to do as a career?”

HERE ARE SOME QUESTIONS TO ASK YOURSELF THAT WILL FACILITATE THE DISCOVERY PROCESS AND GIVE YOU MORE CLARITY:

What are my work values?

What are the things that are most important to me?

Do I want to work on a team or would I rather work alone?

What amount of money do I need to make?

What are the things I like to do when I’m not getting paid?

What makes me feel alive inside?

Treating yourself with respect and kindness and getting clear about what your true values are will help you discover work you are passionate about.

It is possible to get paid doing what you love!

………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Is your work situation uncertain or frustrating you? Are you without a job or wisely thinking a current furlough may be just the hidden gift to start exploring work you’re truly meant to do? Do you hate your job, but have no idea what to do instead? Attempting to navigate those waters without support is not fun (yes, I do know, but that’s another story). I’m excited to announce that I’ve created The Job I Love Toolkit, with all the resources you’ll need to finally clarify how to get paid to do you.TM To be the first to hear more details, join the join the VIP Wait List.

…………………………………………………….

And if you know a friend or neighbor who could use hearing the advice in this article or needs The Job I Love Toolkit, please forward this to them.