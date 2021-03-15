Career Fears that Keep Everyone Up at Night and How to Deal with Them

As you turn off the night lamp and drift off to sleep, you may be unable to really rest your mind as it keeps shifting towards the thought of your current career achievements and how high you can really go up the ladder.

Do not worry; you are not the only one who feels restless thinking about these questions. Well, most adults who work have such work-related anxieties, and while we cannot state this to be normal, it is pretty common.

We spoke to a bunch of career-oriented individuals to figure out what keeps them up at night and pretty much got the same replies. We have listed a few of their worries below and how you can deal with them.

1. Am I Really Good at What I Do?

It is easy to doubt your own talent at times, especially when you are not happy about how a recent project ended. You can’t be the best always, but if you are doing well in a field, it means you have some talent that your employers saw and hired you. Believe in yourself and polish your knowledge while working to become better at what you do.

2. Can I Do This for the Rest of My Life?

Maybe you like what you do now, but sometimes a thought may cross your mind that can you do the same for the next 30 years? Well, life is unpredictable, so is any career path. You can always train yourself to do something different while utilizing the current experience. Do not overthink that far and concentrate on the next few months instead.

3. What if this is as High as I Can Get?

When you are stuck in a paint where you feel stagnant, this thought can come across your mind. It is important to climb the ladder in your career. If you feel stuck in your current position, try to get promoted. If not, the best idea is to practice for an interview and start looking for a company change as changing jobs can give you the career boost you have always wished for.

4. What If I Cannot Impress My Superiors?

If you work in an organization under superiors, it becomes essential to impress them to get the much-awaited promotion or increment in salary. Overthinking is not going to help achieve those things, give the job your best, and remain professional at work. Most organizations recognize employees who are hard workers. Overthinking will only cause restlessness and a lack of productivity.

5. What if I Fail?

This question mainly bugs entrepreneurs who run their own businesses. As the fear of failure is really heavy, it can affect your sleep drastically. Remember, you have started a business because you are passionate about it. Maintain an emergency fund for those rainy days, and it will also help in achieving peace of mind as you know you have a backup in case of a failure.

The Bottom Line:

As we have already stated that you are not alone, you need a way to figure out how to get these questions off your mind. Engage in a different activity before bedtime. If you work late, do not sleep immediately but engage in other activities to take your mind off work, such as reading a book. Remember shifting your focus off work will help achieve a sound sleep, and as you wake up fresh, your mind is refreshed and rejuvenated, which increases its productivity as you head to work.