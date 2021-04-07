“YOU WILL NEVER STOP DEVELOPING, GROWING, EVOLVING OR CHANGING. STRIVING TO IMPROVE AND GROW ISN’T UNHEALTHY, UNTIL IT BECOMES ALL CONSUMING. REMEMBER TO ACKNOWLEDGE THE STRIDES YOU HAVE MADE AND THE AMAZING PERSON YOU ARE TODAY.” ~JASMINE RICE

An interesting title coming from someone who blogs about and coaches people on personal growth, self-care and self-improvement, am I right? But can you be addicted to self-improvement?

“Hi, I’m Jasmine. And I’m a recovering self-improvement addict”. When I was faced with a divorce, a job loss, the loss of my two furry babies and a myriad of other unexpected events, all in a very short period of time, I became compulsively consumed and obsessed with self-improvement and personal growth.

SELF-IMPROVEMENT CAN BECOME ALL-CONSUMING…

Self-improvement can become all-consuming if you are trying to dig out of a deep hole of sadness or recover from a shattered heart. Striving to develop yourself and work on self-improvement can be beneficial, if you remember to balance it with acceptance.

Accepting who you are doesn’t mean that you become complacent and should no longer read self-help books, listen to podcasts and attend seminars to develop who you are. It means that you allow yourself to also see the amazing qualities you currently have.

