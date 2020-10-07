Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Build Something You’re Proud Of

Your best work is more than just your “job.”

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Watching what everyone else is doing keeps you reacting to what you think is going on rather than what’s important – building something you’re proud of.

Your best work is more than just your “job.”

Your best work may not be translatable to work you would do in a conventional day job. It could be raising your kids. It could be a side business or starting a full-time business. It could be working with a nonprofit, unpaid, or in a part-time government service; volunteering at your church, coaching Little League, or mentoring teenagers. It could be a hobby.

It’s sometimes useful to figure out how you can make a living by doing your best work, but your best work may not lend itself to being an economic engine. This doesn’t make it any less meaningful, valuable, or important, for not everything that’s meaningful, valuable, or important is tradable in the marketplace or will be “bought” enough to create a living for yourself.

The primary consideration is thus not how your best work will support your livelihood but how your best work fits into a meaningful life for you.

It may be that you can only do ten hours a week of your best work, but even people whose best work creates a living for them may only get to do ten hours a week of the best work. You may also create different options for yourself, such as deliberately working part-time and earning less so you can do more of your best work, or collaborating with your partner so that you have more weekend time to devote to your best work.

The grace is that your best work doesn’t have to be your full-time job. The downside is that not having it as your full-time job removes a lot of excuses and justifications for not doing it.

If you’re looking for more ways to build something you’re proud of, read Start Finishing.

Originally published at productiveflourishing.com

Headshot of Charlie Gilkey

Charlie Gilkey, Author, Speaker, Business Strategist, Coach

Charlie Gilkey helps people start finish the stuff that matters. He's the founder of Productive Flourishing, author of the forthcoming Start Finishing and The Small Business Lifecycle, and host of the Productive Flourishing podcast. Prior to starting Productive Flourishing, Charlie was a Joint Force Military Logistics Coordinator while simultaneously pursuing a PhD in Philosophy. He lives with his wife, Angela, in Portland, Oregon.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

If You’re Doing Something For The First Time, Read This

by Alissa Jablonske
Beauty woman showing her hand palms. Selective focus.
Community//

Key to a Balanced Life

by Kristen Houghton
Community//

On the Air

by Jill Liberman

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.