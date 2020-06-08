Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Budgeting Tips During a Pandemic

As the world is thrown into a new normal due to a pandemic, it’s easy for many aspects of our lives to fall out of whack. For the most part, many citizens have lost their jobs and are struggling to obtain unemployment benefits. In these times of health and financial uncertainty, it’s important to know […]

By

As the world is thrown into a new normal due to a pandemic, it’s easy for many aspects of our lives to fall out of whack. For the most part, many citizens have lost their jobs and are struggling to obtain unemployment benefits. In these times of health and financial uncertainty, it’s important to know how to budget during a pandemic.

Create a Long-Term Financial Plan

Creating a long-term financial plan is a great first step to tackling budgeting during a pandemic. In times of uncertainty, it’s important to put some sort of plan of action into place, especially when it comes to your finances. This can be done with the help of a financial advisor, but it’s also possible to do yourself. 

When creating a long-term financial plan, consider your must-have expenses such as rent, groceries, utilities, and a savings fund for emergencies. Also keep in mind your short-term and long-term financial goals such as paying off debt, saving for retirement, or sending your child to college. This will help you form a budgeting system to keep you on track.

Put More Focus on Savings

When budgeting in a pandemic, the most important financial area to focus on is your emergency savings. It’s imperative to have a failsafe to fall back on. Avoid paying off debt for now and focus more on making savings. The best goal to aim for is three to six months’ worth of expenses put away into savings. Not only will this help you create a more sustainable budget, but if things were, in fact, to get worse, you have savings to rely on. 

While paying off debt is important, during times like this it needs to take a backseat to savings. Don’t completely blow it off, but remember to always be prepared for the worst. Having savings could help prevent even more debt in the long-run.

Keep an Eye on Your Spending Habits

Being stuck at home in quarantine can bring out habits that not many people knew they had or would have. Some find they are saving money from not going out as much and are no longer paying for transportation. However, some are finding their bank accounts lower than ever before. Although this can be widely due to unemployment, many times it is also because they are not monitoring their spending habits. 

For example, while they are spending less on transportation, they could be spending much more now on electricity usage, groceries, renting movies, online shopping, and much more. To combat this, it’s important to keep a very watchful eye on your spending habits by meal prepping with your family, limiting expenses for online shopping, and always sticking to your budget.

Victor Notaro, Senior Vice President of Corporate Banking/Mid-Corporate Banking at Citizens Financial Group

Victor Notaro currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Banking/Mid-Corporate Banking for Citizens Financial Group, the twelfth largest bank in the United States. There, he is responsible for directing revenue growth and market penetration throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states. Victor has an incredible record of growing sales. He has surpassed $500 million in sales volume!

Victor isn't only interested in his financial work at the bank. He also enjoys educating others on personal and family finance. He believes that healthy finances are an important foundation for so many other areas in life. As parents, it is important to educate children early on about how to make prudent decisions when it comes to money.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

9 Tips on Managing Personal Finances amid the COVID-19 Outbreak

by Sandy Funches
Community//

9 Tips on Managing Personal Finances amid the COVID-19 Outbreak

by Sandy Funches
Community//

10 Tips to Keep You Financially Healthy During a Crisis

by Evanna Payen

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.