Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Brooklynn Chandler Willy on When You Need to Start Saving for Retirement

When should you start saving for retirement? It’s a question that everyone who plans to retire eventually has probably asked themselves and a very good question to consider. You’re not getting any younger, after all, and each day that passes brings you one step closer to retirement age. The Federal Reserve reported back in 2020 that one-fourth […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When should you start saving for retirement? It’s a question that everyone who plans to retire eventually has probably asked themselves and a very good question to consider. You’re not getting any younger, after all, and each day that passes brings you one step closer to retirement age. The Federal Reserve reported back in 2020 that one-fourth of working American adults didn’t have any retirement savings at all. Luckily, it’s never too late to start saving for your retirement—the best time to save for your retirement is now, rather than down the line. 

Why save up for retirement, though? For starters, retirement is going to be expensive; once you retire, you won’t have a steady income to rely on for any expenses that might come up. Suppose you want to continue living comfortably without having to worry about work. In that case, you need to stash enough money away while you’re already working to keep up with your current lifestyle. This will be roughly 70% to 90% of your pre-retirement annual income. Additionally, you may live longer than you anticipated, and so long as you’re alive, you’ll have to worry about having the money to cover health care, housing, and other basic necessities.

Starting your retirement savings now will also give you a buffer because Social Security probably won’t be as much as you anticipate it might be. Social Security only gives you about 40% of what you earned when you were working. Relying on Social Security won’t be a smart idea in the long run either—it’s been reported that the cash reserves are expected to be depleted by 2035, which means recipients will only receive about 79% of the payouts they’re owed. This doesn’t mean Social Security will be completely gone; rather, it means that payouts will only be taken out of the annual Social Security taxes instead of the cash reserve.

The sooner you start saving up for retirement, the better off you’ll be. For example, if you start saving at 25, you’ll have about half a million dollars more than you would if you started saving at 35. Therefore, it’s vital that you do the math to figure out how much you’ll need to save to live a comfortable life post-retirement: take into consideration you’re living expenses, any debts you have, and leave yourself wiggle room just in case something unexpected happens. 

Retirement may seem far in the future, but it’ll take the time you have from now until then to save up and make sure your retirement is a comfortable one. Don’t put it off—save now, rather than regretting putting it off until later. 

This blog/website is only made available for educational purposes. It is designed to give visitors general information and a general understanding of select financial topics. It is not intended to provide specific financial or investment advice. Conduct your own due diligence or consult a licensed financial advisor/broker before making any and all financial/investment decisions

This article was originally published on BrooklynnChandlerWilly.com

    Brooklynn Chandler Willy, Founder and CEO at Texas Financial Advisory

    From founding a business with just $6,000 in her checking on the brink of a financial disaster in 2008 to building that dream into a successful boutique advisory firm, Brooklynn Chandler Willy has demonstrated her tenacity, her perseverance, her insight, and her business savvy.

    Brooklynn founded Texas Financial Advisory in 2008, where she's been serving as CEO ever since and providing clients with holistic financial planning that examines their goals beyond simply the numbers. In the years since its founding, Brooklynn has expanding the firm's offerings to include insurance products to help her clients be even better prepared to achieve their financial goals.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Much Should You Save Every Month?

    by Jack Wickens
    ideldesign / Shutterstock
    Work Smarter//

    How to Retire by 45: Early Retirees Weigh in

    by Emily Moore
    Community//

    Brooklynn Chandler Willy on Saving for Retirement With Your Partner

    by Brooklynn Chandler Willy

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.