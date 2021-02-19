Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Brooklynn Chandler Willy on Launching a Startup During Uncertain Times

If the year 2020 has taught us anything. It’s that anything can happen. Now more than ever, entrepreneurs are facing heavier risks and taking a bigger chance on themselves. However, there are certain strategies that an entrepreneur can implement to have a better chance of launching their startup during uncertain times.  Focus on Consumer Needs […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

If the year 2020 has taught us anything. It’s that anything can happen. Now more than ever, entrepreneurs are facing heavier risks and taking a bigger chance on themselves. However, there are certain strategies that an entrepreneur can implement to have a better chance of launching their startup during uncertain times. 

Focus on Consumer Needs

Especially during uncertain times, a consumer is much less tempted to buy a service or product that they do not need. Before starting a business, it is important to keep consumers’ needs in mind. Think about their current lifestyle and consider what type of product or service will benefit them. For instance, online delivery services are now more in demand than ever to buy essentials. A business that offers transportation to deliver goods and a strong internet connection to connect consumers is a great type of business to launch. Take the time to focus on people, what they need, and their lifestyle to start on the strongest foot possible. 

Prioritize Digital Marketing 

While there are a plethora of marketing strategies for a business to consider, now more than ever it is important to prioritize a digital marketing strategy. Put your business front and center to consumers by creating a solid online marketing strategy. One of the most important components of digital marketing is search engine optimization (SEO). SEO can put your business on the first page of Google when customers search using the keywords associated with your business. Also, consider using social media as a marketing tool to help build relationships with followers and potential customers.

Bring Investors to the Discussion

When seeking investors, it’s best not to sugarcoat the situation. Instead, be direct and tell them your plan of action during these uncertain times. Investors are the key to building the foundation for your business. When looking for new investors, make them feel confident about investing in your company by discussing the growth rate of your customers and potential recurring revenue. To keep existing investors confident in your business, it’s important to have frequent conversations about your revised operating plan and be honest about any challenges. This type of discussion with investors can lead to new solutions and resources.

This article was originally published on BrooklynnChandlerWilly.org

    Brooklynn Chandler Willy, Founder and CEO at Texas Financial Advisory

    From founding a business with just $6,000 in her checking on the brink of a financial disaster in 2008 to building that dream into a successful boutique advisory firm, Brooklynn Chandler Willy has demonstrated her tenacity, her perseverance, her insight, and her business savvy.

    Brooklynn founded Texas Financial Advisory in 2008, where she's been serving as CEO ever since and providing clients with holistic financial planning that examines their goals beyond simply the numbers. In the years since its founding, Brooklynn has expanding the firm's offerings to include insurance products to help her clients be even better prepared to achieve their financial goals.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Melissa Davis of Afterpay: “Buy Now, Pay Later solution”

    by Jilea Hemmings
    Community//

    Amber Olson Rourke of Neora: “Develop content around that impact”

    by Chef Vicky Colas
    Community//

    Chasing conversion during a crisis

    by Jamie Fisher

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.