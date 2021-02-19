Brooklynn Chandler Willy on Launching a Startup During Uncertain Times

If the year 2020 has taught us anything. It’s that anything can happen. Now more than ever, entrepreneurs are facing heavier risks and taking a bigger chance on themselves. However, there are certain strategies that an entrepreneur can implement to have a better chance of launching their startup during uncertain times.

Focus on Consumer Needs

Especially during uncertain times, a consumer is much less tempted to buy a service or product that they do not need. Before starting a business, it is important to keep consumers’ needs in mind. Think about their current lifestyle and consider what type of product or service will benefit them. For instance, online delivery services are now more in demand than ever to buy essentials. A business that offers transportation to deliver goods and a strong internet connection to connect consumers is a great type of business to launch. Take the time to focus on people, what they need, and their lifestyle to start on the strongest foot possible.

Prioritize Digital Marketing

While there are a plethora of marketing strategies for a business to consider, now more than ever it is important to prioritize a digital marketing strategy. Put your business front and center to consumers by creating a solid online marketing strategy. One of the most important components of digital marketing is search engine optimization (SEO). SEO can put your business on the first page of Google when customers search using the keywords associated with your business. Also, consider using social media as a marketing tool to help build relationships with followers and potential customers.

Bring Investors to the Discussion

When seeking investors, it’s best not to sugarcoat the situation. Instead, be direct and tell them your plan of action during these uncertain times. Investors are the key to building the foundation for your business. When looking for new investors, make them feel confident about investing in your company by discussing the growth rate of your customers and potential recurring revenue. To keep existing investors confident in your business, it’s important to have frequent conversations about your revised operating plan and be honest about any challenges. This type of discussion with investors can lead to new solutions and resources.

This article was originally published on BrooklynnChandlerWilly.org