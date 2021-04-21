Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Bring your own chair: how to occupy spaces in the work environment that were not assigned to you

A few days ago, this peace of news made many people uncomfortable, especially women: European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, in a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, found herself without a chair. Upon arriving at the meeting with Charles Michel, from the European Council, she realized that there were only two chairs in […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Ursula Von der Leyen is left standing in a meeting with Turkish president.
Ursula Von der Leyen is left standing in a meeting with Turkish president.

A few days ago, this peace of news made many people uncomfortable, especially women: European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, in a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, found herself without a chair. Upon arriving at the meeting with Charles Michel, from the European Council, she realized that there were only two chairs in the space, intended for the two men. She, surprised and extremely embarrassed, found herself forced to sit on a sofa next to the chairs.

The questions that arise, after thinking about the theme for a few moments, are: how many chairs do we miss every day at work? How long do we have to “wait standing up” to be heard? How many times do we leave the “room of opportunities” because we refuse to sit on the couch or do not know how to “win a chair”?

The situation of exclusion that Ursula experienced is repeated daily, openly or not, in the corporate environment. Managers who organize lunches and other occasions only with their male partners, that “soft body” when it comes to defending the bonus of a woman professional on the team, the exploitation of female operational work to promote weak and unskilled managers.

To corrupt this logic that, little by little, takes away the power of women in the environments of creation and decision-making in business, academia or arts, it is important women begin to:

Question situations of embarrassment or annulment. Some actions, after being carried out to exhaustion, may seem “normal”. Ask simple questions about why a particular attitude. The question can make the individual reflect on his behavior and understand that what he does may no longer be accepted in the same way that it has always been.

Encourage female colleagues and friends. By reinforcing the talents and skills of women around them, it is possible to strengthen their self-confidence and self-esteem, essential elements for questioning the status quo.

Create your own spaces of influence. If something does not work the way you agree in the professional environment, try to create alliances with other people who share your worldview, whether inside or outside companies. When discussing women’s equal rights collectively, there is a possibility to influence the environment and think about actions more effectively than if you did them in isolation.

The awareness that all of us, women and men, deserve chairs equally distributed in the spaces of power is urgent. Only this way will we be able to progress in business and in society, in a more just and prosperous way.

If you are not given a well-deserved chair, be willing to find and use yours.

*

Co-authored with Sandra Milena Acosta

Sandra is a Writer of Chronicles, Children’s Literature and Poems. All of her work is available on her Instagram page (@sandramtca) and on the Medium Platform. Her inspiration comes from all the trips she took, jobs and companies she worked for, workshops and courses she did, and people she met on her way.

Tatiane Vita, Global Business Development I Startup Mentor I Journalist - Guest Author I Keynote Speaker at Chilli Beans Eyewear I Startupbootcamp Fashiontech I Thrive Global

Over 11 years working in the management of Global Business Development and Marketing in multinational companies in 8 countries; business mentor for startups selected by Startupbootcamp Fashiontech Milan - Italy; journalist and guest writer for Arianna Huffington, one of the 100 most influential women in the world by Forbes, contributing content to her New York based company Thrive Global, and keynote speaker at international conferences - such as the Society for Business and Global Economic Development (SGBED).

 

I am a first-time mother and during my maternity leave I decided that by 2033 I want to impact 1 Million Women and Girls.

 

51.8% of Brazilians are women. Only 3% of them are leaders. I decided to work to change that.

 

I identified two possible causes for the problem:

-The invisibility of the theme: this is not openly discussed in Brazilian decision-making places. An unexposed situation is considered to be non-existent.

-The contribution of women to non-change by silencing themselves. The fear of exposing the subject, the fear of being judged, the fear of retaliation, the fear of making mistakes, have them paralyzed.

 

I found that resolving the issue first involves women internally developing the term “womanizing” (my definition):

-Act in which a girl (of any age) frees herself from the expectations of others to become whatever she wants.

-In the process, she regains the power of her own voice, faces her fears and then starts to fight for her ideals.

-Lastly, she seeks the same for other girls-women and begins to demand that decision-making spaces be occupied in the same proportion of women’s population in the world. That is, 50%.

 

Having gone through this process, I chose to expand my impact on social media by sharing with others the reflection, as well as the planning and execution of my long-term 13 year's plan focused on bringing social impact in this regard and leaving my legacy to the country.

 

Click on my photo and press "follow" to see more content on career growth, female leadership, international brand management and startups (from the perspective of a first-time mother).

 

Follow my stories on instagram and my profile on Linkedin to get inspired to evolve daily.

 

#FromBottomToTop we still have a long way to go.

 

Female Astronaut in a male ocean, #BreakFree👩🏻‍🚀

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Ursula Von der Leyen is left standing in a meeting with
Community//

Bring your own chair: how to occupy spaces in the work environment that were not assigned to you

by Tatiane Vita
Ursula Von der Leyen is left standing in a meeting with
Community//

Bring your own chair: how to occupy spaces in the work environment that were not assigned to you

by Tatiane Vita
Community//

“Why you should walk more.” with Dr. William Seeds & Dr. Turner Osler

by Dr. William Seeds

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.