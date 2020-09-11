Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Bringing Families Together with Music

If you're looking for ideas for a family activity, here's a fun Fall challenge for your family, that will not only fuel creativity but also remind you of what this year was all about

As we fall into Fall, don’t you feel like this year has just flown by? As quarantine makes my Saturdays feel like Tuesdays, it’s easy to forget all the things that we have done of late.

Despite being at home, one benefit of quarantine has been being able to spend more quality time with our families. Without the stress of running off to weekend kids sports, lessons and other obligations, we’re spending more time outside, cooking or watching our favorite TV shows together.

Although it’s sometimes difficult to agree on what to do all together. I love adding music to activities and find that most kids do too – whether it’s an impromptu dance party, karaoke, or creating a playlist for a family outing. 

If you’re looking for ideas for a family activity, here’s a fun Fall challenge for your family, that will not only fuel creativity but also remind you of what this year was all about.

CHALLENGE: 

It’s easy, just: 

  1. Think about what the most memorable moments of the year so far have been for you and your family
  2. Pick a song that best matches some of those memories
  3. Brainstorm how you will portray those memories (they might be in photo form, re-enactments, video or text art – think about whether there is a throughline for each of these memories 
  4. Make a music video and watch it as a family! 

You can use any recording and music streaming service for this, but the WURRLYedu catalog has thousands of rated songs that are non explicit and safe for your family to choose from. And then it’s easy to use our practice and recording tools and fun filters too. 

The result? Creativity is fostered, memories relished, and you get to keep a fun memento of 2020. It might even make a digital holiday card.Music makes family time fun and memorable and during quarantine it’s another great way to  bring families together.

Nadine Levitt, Founder & CEO at WURRLYedu

Nadine is a Swiss-born German, Kiwi, US transplant, and founder of the music technology company, Wurrly, LLC. She began her career as a lawyer but after 6 years of practice, she began to pursue a career in music as a professional opera singer and songwriter. She has performed extensively all over the United States and the world, sharing the stage with David Foster, Andrea Boccelli, Kiri Te Kanawa, Roger Daltry, Christina Perri, and Steven Tyler to name a few. Passionate about music in schools she sits on the national board of Little Kids Rock and on the Advisory Board of Harmony Project, and in 2016 led the development of the music education platform WURRLYedu, which is a three-pronged solution for music educators used in schools across 22 states. Nadine is also the author of My Mama Says Inside Me Lives A Village, a book series for children, parents, and teachers to talk to kids about the proper way to think, deal and express their many feelings.

