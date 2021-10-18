Bridging the Gap Between Skilled Workers and Fulfilling Work

As the great resignation continues and more people seek work that provides more than a paycheck, upskilling is more important that ever. Education and training are incredibly powerful tools for people who want to advance their careers or pivot to new ones. As many industries take rapid leaps forward through use of technology, machine learning, and AI, jobs evolve and offer new opportunities for those willing to evolve with them.

Industries, such as healthcare, move fast, forging ahead at a pace that creates specific challenges for the professionals working in hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. A booming job market, high turnover rates, and under-qualified job candidates all carve out massive discrepancies between open roles and the number of qualified professionals needed to fill them.

These are critical issues. Issues that permeate the entire system and impact the ability to provide quality care. That’s why it is important for training organizations to provide customizable learning solutions that help employers of all sizes, like health systems, overcome these challenges.

The Next Evolution of Workplace Learning

Working professionals and employers are two sides of the same coin. It’s a cyclical relationship, and one side can’t succeed without the other. That’s why it is so important for employers to invest in their employees’ ongoing training to ensure their customers, or patients, have modern, enjoyable experiences, causing greater customer satisfaction.

This custom-learning approach combines years of knowledge and decades of experience to achieve one goal—to keep the workforce aligned with industry advancements and customer expectations. A model of this approach could be a learner who is connected to externship experiences while in a training program and then interested employers with open roles at the program’s completion. People making a career pivot and who are retraining should look for programs that offer modern, interactive courses covering a wide range of job skills.

Today’s learning technology and training, when done correctly, should provide thorough skills gap assessments, innovative placement technology, and industry-leading training, so people can take control of their own careers.

Looking to the Future

As we look at the trajectory of the industry, we see a world of possibilities ahead. With the right mindset, we can set tomorrow’s jobs in today’s industries – like healthcare – on a bold new path. One that leads to better outcomes for customers, workers, and employers.

This vision of the future is why training organizations are shifting perspectives to better serve employers across the country that want to provide hands-on externship experiences and skills-based training to prepare more professionals for in-demand, hard-to-fill jobs. All while still meeting the needs of our learners.

As more people look to training to find a new career, the timing of this shift in organizational investment in learning could be the answer to retaining staff and helping them have more fulfilling careers.