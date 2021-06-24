Brian Jai – When Things Feel Too Heavy I Go On A Run To Clear My Mind

Brian Jai is an up-and-coming artist (having shared stages with Gucci Mane, “Love & Hip Hop”, PnB Rock, and more) who knows his way around the studio. Jai can lace a track from top to bottom, demonstrating his tireless dedication and the hours he put in to get where he is today. The Connecticut crooner is best known for his tremendous 2020 LP, entitled “You Deserve It”.

Brian is no stranger to the stressors that coincide with the independent artist lifestyle: “There are so many different things involved with being an independent artist. It’s a constant grind that involves consistency, drive, ambition, and lots of time… in and out of the studio. Most importantly, you have to keep your head in the game.” I’d have to cosign all of the above. For many people, they head home from work and can “leave the work” there. For independent musicians, there’s seldom daylight for that sort of thing. This often leads to artists being burnt out and forced into longer breaks than they would’ve liked.

When I asked Brian Jai how he coped during those sometimes overwhelming moments, Jai replied “When things feel too heavy I usually just take a moment, hit the gym or go on a run to clear my mind then go right back to work at what it was that didn’t come easy.” This is the sort of steadfast mindset required to break into arguably the most challenging industry in entertainment. Towards the end of our conversation, Jai doubled down on his ability to navigate the music business in a positive headspace: “I enjoy every moment of it especially when it comes down to a challenge. In life, you never know what’s going to come your way and you can never really be prepared but being able to figure things out no matter what is just a part of the game and life in general.”

If he can keep this up, then I fully expect Brian Jai to garner the type of success, equity, and lifestyle that he very much deserves at this point. He sounds like what R&B should be in 2021, and I am beyond hype for what’s to come. You should one thousand percent check out his stellar debut album “You Deserve It” as it really showcases the versatility of Jai’s influences and overall skillset.

