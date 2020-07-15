Brian C. Jensen: Things to include in employee wellness programs after the COVID-19

Both government bodies and organizations are doing their best to handle the coronavirus-led crisis by rolling out relief packages embracing the work-from-home culture. If you are an employer, it is your primary duty to also adhere to the guidelines provided by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to preserve the health and safety of your workers. You must pay attention to the reality of disease contraction and adjust your office’s safety protocols appropriately.the same time, you also must think long-term to protect them from facing any health crisis. These measures you take now will determine how future prospective employees view your company for years to come.

The safety and health-oriented mindset is going to remain even when the pandemic has passed. The following article presents suggestions on how to take these considerations and implement them into your business model.

Tips for a sound wellness program for employees by Brian C. Jensen

Fitness accessibility

As social distancing and lockdown rules are lifted, there will inevitably be a large group of people who desire to rejoin the gyms they had to leave during the pandemic. Opening a wellness center or provide them access to trainers or fitness classes onsite as a benefit are great ideas to satisfy your future employees’ concern regarding their physical fitness. If it is not possible to have an onsite facility, another option is fostering a partnership with a local gym for your employees.

Healthy snacks

Brian C. Jensen points out free snacks and beverages can be a good incentive for your employees to maintain their physical fitness. Already, almost 32% of businesses provide this benefit to their employees. When you offer this, make sure you give them only healthy stuff. Unhealthy eating habits can lead to fatigue and decreased productivity. Instead of chips, soda, and anything that contains extra sugar, sodium, and saturated fats, choose to stock the snack cabinet with fruits, vegetables, and other nutritional and filling snacks. The combination of a fitness class and healthy food can create a holistic and desirable wellness program.

Meditation

Mindfulness is also an essential factor for a healthy lifestyle. If your mind is at peace, your body will too vibe with it. You can stay calm by beating stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic or any other circumstances. Incorporating mindfulness training into the regular workforce, where employees can learn the art of deep breathing and clear their brain fog, is a great idea to encourage healthy practices.

The demand for wellness programs has been on the rise, and after this pandemic, it will play a critical role in building strong relationships between employees and employers. If the workforce is healthy, there will be higher productivity and happiness among your employees.