Brian C Jensen Talks About the EMDR Therapy for Depression During Covid Times

As the number of people suffering from depression as well as other psychological diseases continues to rise, the need for therapies and treatments has become increasingly important. Because these diseases are a result of past traumas, they may have a significant influence on your present life conditions and alternative strategies for dealing with them. If you do not address these issues in a timely manner, you are at risk of acquiring a variety of diseases. Well, it is no secret that Covid has been the major contributor in distributing stress and depression to millions across the world recently.

For some people, it could be health-related situations, or for some others, it could be financial during these pandemic times. But most of us experienced a major attack on our mental health due to the Covid. If you are considering undergoing EMDR for depression, you must learn more about the treatment’s procedures.

Listed below are among some of the things you should be aware of before considering EMDR therapy as per Brian C Jensen-

What is desensitization and reprocessing treatment (EMDR)?

To begin, you must understand what EMDR treatment is and how it might help you. Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) is an acronym that stands for Eye Movement Desensitization as well as Reprocessing. Francine Shapira was the pioneer of this treatment, which was first used in the 1980s. In this treatment, the negative thinking patterns related to traumatic experiences in the past are identified and changed in an attempt to assist the individual in emerging victorious from the conflict. Well, if you want to know more about it and in detail, then you must consider discussing it with an expert or read more about the process.

The EMDR therapy procedure is described in detail

Before you decide to pursue EMDR therapy, it is important to understand how it works and what to expect. As per Brian C Jensen, this type of treatment begins with the therapist acquiring information about the client’s background and developing a rapport and trust with them, as described above. Once this is completed, the therapist will urge the subject to recollect the traumatic incident while paying attention to the therapist’s finger motions and aural prompts. This aids in the disassociation of negative memories with those techniques.

Conditions that can be addressed with EMDR

Finally, you should be aware of the conditions that can be alleviated as a result of this disease. Depression, stress, anxiety, grief, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other associated illnesses are among the conditions that can be treated with EMDR. Brian C Jensen says that due to such capability of helping with different mental health problems, it has become one of the most effective ways of treatment. There is no doubt that many people are getting better in terms of mental health with the help of this method of treatment.

In case you are dealing with any sort of mental health problem, then you must speak with the therapist about your concerns.