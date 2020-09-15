Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Brian C Jensen suggests a plan to achieve your fitness goals during the pandemic

There has been a drastic change in peoples’ routines during the coronavirus pandemic, with zero to little movement. This has also allowed people to have more time to relax and indulge in comfort foods. This kind of departure from the routine life might appear as a blessing for a few days, but it can also […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Brian C Jensen
Brian C Jensen

There has been a drastic change in peoples’ routines during the coronavirus pandemic, with zero to little movement. This has also allowed people to have more time to relax and indulge in comfort foods. This kind of departure from the routine life might appear as a blessing for a few days, but it can also be stressful, as one feels low on energy and unproductive.

With the gyms and fitness centers shut down, there seems to be no space to have regular workouts. Even if you are a fitness freak, you must feel frustrated, not keeping up with your predefined fitness goals.

Here are a few ways to tone your body without going out during the pandemic:

Be aware of what you eat, says Brian C Jensen

Working from home has provided people with a lot of free time, and many of them are reviving their love for cooking. As the famous saying goes, “Your fitness starts in the kitchen.” It means that the food you eat is visible on your body. It is essential to eat less and burn more calories to have a sculpted body. Fill your plate with larger portions of fruits and vegetables and take a break from junk food.

Make sure you exercise

Being quarantined during the pandemic has taken a toll on many people’s health, as it is natural to feel lazy during stressful times. However, one has to push themselves to stay active. There is no need to be harsh on your body. A short walk within your compound can also be helpful to kick start your fitness routine.

 Make your daily routine, a workout

Although the pandemic does not permit going out, make sure to stay active even while working from home. Transform your sedentary life into an active one. Let this virus be a blessing in disguise as you steal a chance to change the way you live during these difficult times.

Draw out a blueprint for action:

  • Get into spring-cleaning – Make cleaning a part of your daily chores. Dusting and mopping at a rapid speed will surely aid in shedding a few pounds. It also acts as a strengthening workout for specific areas.
  • Utilize breaks of your favorite TV shows – Watching TV is always associated with relaxing. There is no harm binge-watching sometimes, but utilize the commercial breaks as a chance for spot workouts. Some squats, jumping jacks, and lunges will not take much time.
  • Move more, sit less – Avoid sitting at your desk throughout the day as you work from home, advises Brian C Jensen. Stand up for a minute, after every half an hour of sitting. Stroll around while making calls, or move up and down the stairs a few times a day.

Even as you incorporate scheduled workout sessions from home, it is essential to keep the following in mind:

  • Include cardio in your workout, but do not overdo it
  • Invest in a pair of dumbbells and make strength training a part of your fitness, to work on your muscles
  • Work on every aspect of your body

It is not mandatory to go to the gym to get a sweat and stay fit. One can achieve a healthy body even while staying at home. Keeping an eye on your food intake and staying active will help you achieve a sculpted body even during the pandemic.

Brian Jensen, cardiologist

Dr. Brian C. Jensen is a cardiologist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and is affiliated with one hospital. He has been in practice between 11-20 years. Read more about him https://briancjensenscholarship.com/

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wellness Program
Community//

Brian C. Jensen: Things to include in employee wellness programs after the COVID-19

by Brian Jensen
Mental Health
Community//

Ensure wellness and mental health while working from home during COVID-19 by Brian C. Jensen

by Brian Jensen
Photo by Ben White on Unsplash
Community//

The New Fitness Practice That Has Saved My Sanity During the Coronavirus Pandemic

by Catherine Turley

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.