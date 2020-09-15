Brian C Jensen suggests a plan to achieve your fitness goals during the pandemic

There has been a drastic change in peoples’ routines during the coronavirus pandemic, with zero to little movement. This has also allowed people to have more time to relax and indulge in comfort foods. This kind of departure from the routine life might appear as a blessing for a few days, but it can also be stressful, as one feels low on energy and unproductive.

With the gyms and fitness centers shut down, there seems to be no space to have regular workouts. Even if you are a fitness freak, you must feel frustrated, not keeping up with your predefined fitness goals.

Here are a few ways to tone your body without going out during the pandemic:

Be aware of what you eat, says Brian C Jensen

Working from home has provided people with a lot of free time, and many of them are reviving their love for cooking. As the famous saying goes, “Your fitness starts in the kitchen.” It means that the food you eat is visible on your body. It is essential to eat less and burn more calories to have a sculpted body. Fill your plate with larger portions of fruits and vegetables and take a break from junk food.

Make sure you exercise

Being quarantined during the pandemic has taken a toll on many people’s health, as it is natural to feel lazy during stressful times. However, one has to push themselves to stay active. There is no need to be harsh on your body. A short walk within your compound can also be helpful to kick start your fitness routine.

Make your daily routine, a workout

Although the pandemic does not permit going out, make sure to stay active even while working from home. Transform your sedentary life into an active one. Let this virus be a blessing in disguise as you steal a chance to change the way you live during these difficult times.

Draw out a blueprint for action:

Get into spring-cleaning – Make cleaning a part of your daily chores. Dusting and mopping at a rapid speed will surely aid in shedding a few pounds. It also acts as a strengthening workout for specific areas.

Utilize breaks of your favorite TV shows – Watching TV is always associated with relaxing. There is no harm binge-watching sometimes, but utilize the commercial breaks as a chance for spot workouts. Some squats, jumping jacks, and lunges will not take much time.

Move more, sit less – Avoid sitting at your desk throughout the day as you work from home, advises Brian C Jensen. Stand up for a minute, after every half an hour of sitting. Stroll around while making calls, or move up and down the stairs a few times a day.

Even as you incorporate scheduled workout sessions from home, it is essential to keep the following in mind:

Include cardio in your workout, but do not overdo it

Invest in a pair of dumbbells and make strength training a part of your fitness, to work on your muscles

Work on every aspect of your body

It is not mandatory to go to the gym to get a sweat and stay fit. One can achieve a healthy body even while staying at home. Keeping an eye on your food intake and staying active will help you achieve a sculpted body even during the pandemic.