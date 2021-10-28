Brian C Jensen on How You Can Help a Kid to Deal with Anxiety

Anxiety is one of the most common mental health problems in children and adolescents. Children can be concerned about anything, regardless of whether they have encountered traumatic experiences or are suffering from physical ailments. Raising children might be daunting, but you must prepare yourself to be a supportive parent in order to be a good role model.

If you want your children to be confident in their own skin, here are some techniques from Brian C Jensen to help them conquer their fears-

Keep an eye out for indicators of nervousness

When faced with a dilemma, you may be willing to speak freely or keep your thoughts to yourself despite the fact that the problem is eating away at your brain. Young people, on the other hand, may experience a different reaction since their bodies have not yet developed the ability to cope with pain. With their appearance and demeanor, it is easy to detect that there is an issue. Young individuals may have stomach discomfort, nausea, headaches, and diarrhea, which are all indicators of anxiety. You could hunt for life skills programs for students if you find your child displaying such signs of worry.

Make your child’s feelings known

Normally, parents teach youngsters to respect individuals, but it’s important to remember that doing things the wrong way around is not unheard of. When it comes to children and teenagers, they are innocent, and they only tell lies when they are afraid. Brian C Jensen says that when your child tells you she is afraid of anything, you should respect her sentiments because she is telling the truth. Parents should never say things like “It’s okay, it’s not a big problem” when a child despises going to school because of bullying in his or her class. Such a response is rude, and the child may come to distrust his or her parents for the rest of his or her life.

Don’t add to your stress

Consider the following scenario: your child is competing in a school competition, and you inquire of him whether he is concerned about losing. or “Doesn’t your challenger happen to be the reigning champion?” Such concerns not only terrify the living daylights out of them but also increase their doubts about their chances of succeeding against those competitors. Simply asking your child, “How are you preparing?” will provide you with insight into his or her thoughts. You might also inquire as to whether you can assist him in any way. If the child responds with, “No, I’m alright,” you should refrain from asking any additional inquiries.

As per Brian C Jensen, families must participate in soul-talk discussions with their children regarding anxiety in order to develop an empathetic connection with them. You must demonstrate to your child that you will stay by his side no matter how much you’d like to see him stand on his own two feet and have a full and distinct identity.