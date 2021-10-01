Breaking Out Of The Mold: How Othman Tmoulik Carved His Own Path Towards Success

Whether you are conscious of it or not, your lives are pretty much dictated by monotony and routine.

As kids, you’re expected to do well enough in school to get into a good college. The goal is to secure a great job and start building a career. Once you do, you want to start thinking about what you need for the future–starting a family, working towards financial independence, building a nest egg for your retirement.

No matter how traditional, the road from point A to point B was rarely easy. Years down the same track, and even with tunnel vision determination to stick to this tried and true path, most still end up with a mountain of bills, debt, and responsibility. It makes even the most determined individual question whether it’s all worth it.

Like you, Othman Tmoulik began to question if the traditional path, safe as it was, was really for him. From the get-go, he knew that he was cut from a different cloth and craved something more.

For two years, pre-pandemic, he and his wife packed their bags and opted to travel the world to discover new cultures and learn new perspectives. And along the way, he realized that his success hinged not on staying on the expected path but by breaking out of the mold. That means understanding the very real challenges that make it so hard for people like him to achieve financial freedom and doing something completely out of the box to address it.

Inspired, he soon found his solution. Not wanting to be stuck behind a desk, slaving away most of the day, he decided to start his own business. A risky decision that ultimately paid off, allowing him to become one of the most successful Muslim entrepreneurs today, at the helm of a million-dollar business. A big part of his success goes back to the realization that giving back had to be part and parcel of his vision. And to that end, part of his earnings goes to sponsoring orphans and building water wells in regions with no access to clean water.

Tmoulik’s success story is one that you can apply to your own efforts.

Employees today, even those making their way through the traditional path, recognize that there’s light at the end of this proverbial tunnel. And if one man can focus on his passion and use it to fuel his dreams, break out of the typical grind, and change the world while he’s at it, you can too. Thankfully, he’s more than happy to share how did it through his online training program, Unstoppable Entrepreneurs.

The Unstoppable Entrepreneurs Launchpad teaches the basic skills of online business development so that students can achieve freedom from the monotony of a set schedule and work autonomously. This helps them achieve their financial goals and maintain balance in their lives through bite-sized modules that they can learn and apply in their own lives, confident in their ability to start their own ventures.

“Money only solves money problems. The focus is on understanding what drives you and using that to meet your goals and give back to the community. The faster you solve your money problems, the faster you can spend your days doing what is truly important, like spending your time with your kids, spouse and exploring life.”, says Tmoulik.

Othman is here to shift life’s focus back to experiences that make life worth living and fulfilling.