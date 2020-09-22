I heard about Thrive ZP from booklets in the break room. I downloaded the app and went from there. Now, I’ve been doing it for about a year. My Thrive ZP Challenge has helped me focus on making Better Choices with my food and physical activity. I wanted to lose some weight, so I started to add more greens to my diet, cut out sodas and energy drinks, and eat smaller portions. I’ve been focused on cardio exercise. During my lunch break, I go for a walk along a path behind my store. The Zombies, Run! App has been helpful in keeping me motivated, too. All of these seemingly small decisions have really added up. I have so much more energy and I am now motivated to do more, even after a full day of work. And when I’m at work, I’m feeling more positive and happy.

I’m going for two-and-a-half mile walks during lunch breaks.

Since starting the Thrive ZP Challenge, I’ve lost 24 pounds. I have to wear a belt with my pants!

Instead of drinking soda and energy drinks, I’m drinking eight 16-ounce bottles of water

a day.

I’m also spending more time with my family. We spend quality time playing with our pets and having a family game night together. We plan meals around the healthy items we have on hand and watch our spending by not making extra trips to the grocery store. That is time and money saved. That is what the Thrive ZP Challenge has meant to me — a daily motivator to keep going and keep doing the very best you can in any situation. Try and stay positive and stay at it. Better Choices will get easier as you keep making them. I feel so proud of my weight loss. I’ve lost weight in the past and it came back — now, I am proud to say I have been able to stay fit.

—Brandy Hall, Supercenter #0389; Edmond, OK; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Brandy Hall, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.