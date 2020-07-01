Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Brain Fog: What is it and why we have it

By

For people with EDS/HSD it is common to have other long-term conditions including chronic fatigue and brain fog. And although the reasons for this are far from being clear, there are many different coping mechanisms that can help. But before we get into the methods of treatment, it is important to understand what brain fog is and what commonly exacerbates for those with chronic illness.

Brain fog is often described as feeling confused, being unable to process information, or forgetting things for no apparent reason. In those with HSD/EDS it is thought that brain fog may be related to the lack of blood flow to the brain due to blood pooling in the legs because of stretchy veins. And although there is still more research to be done, it appears that brain fog is more common in those with POTS secondary to their EDS/HSD diagnosis.

Vitamin and mineral deficiencies can also cause or worsen brain fog. Making sure that you are eating a healthy balanced diet is important, and often if symptoms are severe, your doctor will order blood panels to find out if there are any specific deficiencies. Common deficiencies that are associated with brain fog include anemia (iron deficiency), vitamin D, vitamin B, and potassium.

Staying hydrated, having a good diet, avoiding caffeine and sugar, exercising, good sleep hygiene, and pacing yourself are all important factors that need to be implemented in order to help reduce brain fog. Exercises may seem like it will make you more fatigued, but really it can help produce adrenaline and other hormones that can make you feel more energized.
Be sure to consult with your primary care physician or other medical professionals in regards to brain fog. This text cannot and should not replace advice from the patient’s healthcare professionals. Any person who experiences symptoms or feels that something may be wrong should seek individual professional help for evaluation and/or treatment. This information is for guidance only and is not intended to provide professional medical advice. If you have any questions feel free to email us at [email protected]

    Dr. Marcia Perretto, Doctor of Physical Therapy at ActifyPT, Zebra Strong Network

    Dr. Marcia C. Perretto, a Certified Orthopedic Manual Therapist with advanced training in orthopedic manual therapy and movement sciences. She specializes in treating patients with genetic collagen disorders and has a special passion for those with hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. He goal is to help people work around their difficulties. ​ A one-time semi-professional figure skater who has had three hip surgeries, and has hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome herself, she knows firsthand the pain of injuries and the challenge of full rehabilitation.

    Dr. Perretto has a special interest in the treatment of the joint instabilities including hypermobility syndrome, Ehnlers-Danlos syndrome, and hip labral tear rehabilitation to which she has dedicated special attention. She has dedicated herself to study the neuroscience of pain and its in pact on peoples lives and has developed a special approach to address the neuromyofascial pain syndromes. ​

     Dr. Perretto is part of the UHealth – University of Miami Human Genetics research team, where she studies hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders. She has served as a clinical instructor for Nova Southeastern University and Florida International University for the Entry Level Doctor of Physical Therapy Program. She is an educator and recognized speaker both nationally and internationally in the areas of orthopedics, neurosciences, genetic collagen disorders and hypermobility spectrum disorders. ​

    After she acquired her Bachelor’s degree in Physical Therapy at a recognized catholic university in south Brazil, Dr. Perretto completed her transition to Doctor of Physical Therapy degree at Nova Southeastern University. Later she completed her Manual Therapy Certification at the Ola Grimsby Institute in California and a Health Coach Training program with the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in New York, where she learned more than 100 dietary theories and a holistic approach to wellness.

    She continuously develop her knowledge and training in movement sciences, neuroscience of pain and hypermobility syndromes and has developed advanced skills in the use of the NEURAC Redcord, a Norwegian system of musculoskeletal treatment for patients with joint instability. Dr. Perretto is the first to offer NEURAC Redcord treatment in Boca Raton. ​

    She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), , National Strength and Conditioning Association, and the World Confederation for Physical Therapy.

