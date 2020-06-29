Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Bothered and Bewildered, No More

Confusing, inconsistent guidelines and ever-changing, baffling recommendations seem to have left many of us not quite bewitched, but certainly bothered and bewildered.

By

Confusing, inconsistent guidelines from medical professionals, ever-changing baffling government recommendations, huge plot-twists, muddying daily news flashes, flawed research, gut-wrenching headlines, all seem to have left many of us not quite bewitched, but certainly “bothered and bewildered.” Like Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra in their famed song, Bewitched, many of us have become “a simpering, whimpering child again.” 

Is it “safe” to go to shopping malls, grocery stores, bars, gyms, movie theaters, churches and synagogues, attend gatherings at private homes, or travel in commercial airplanes? Yes? No? May we safely get haircuts? And oh my goodness, those masks. Should we wear them? Yes, we should? No, we don’t have to wear them? Who really knows? It seems the answer is, nobody. 

There are surely many puzzling risk factors we face during this pandemic of COVID19, with its associated anxiety, depression, stress and loneliness. The famed quote of Mark Twain comes to mind, “Be careful about reading health books. You may die of a misprint.” 

Jacqueline Gollan, the associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine who coined the term, “caution fatigue,” referring to low motivation or energy to observe safety information. “We outweigh the risks of our situation for other goals, health benefits of connection and normal routine. It can make people vulnerable to suggestions to bend COVID-19 safety guidelines,” she said in a recent interview. And Dr. Collin Reiff, a psychiatrist and clinical assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at NYU Langone Health observed, “People are tired of COVID. A lot of people at the beginning of this experience had an adjustment disorder because of acute stress. But now that the stressor is being removed, there’s less anxiety around this, which is dangerous in a way because it’s still very much alive and real,” he continued. “We all want to believe things are getting better, but that’s not necessarily consistent with reality. People don’t want to believe the numbers because it’s an inconvenient truth.” 

Confusion overflowing. Muddle in abundance. Uncertainty always. Hazards galore.

The CDC tells us that “it is important to learn about risk factors for severe COVID-19 illness because it can help you:

  • Take precautions as you go about your daily life and attend events.
  • Better understand how a medical condition could affect your own health if you get sick with COVID-19.
  • Anticipate medical treatment that you might need if you get sick.
  • Reduce your risk for severe COVID-19 illness by managing any conditions you have that are risk factors.”

If it were only so easy to take just the right safeguard, correctly understand this medical condition, anticipate proper medical treatment and appropriately and safely reduce all risk of this illness. But it’s not. In the end, like all of life with its daily jeopardy and hazards it is up to us, individually, to make our own calculated decisions, improvise and fumble through. If you’re looking for certainty, the only certainty is death.

Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor for Harvard Health Publishing notes that when you are about to, “relax restrictions in your work or social life, consider these three important steps: 

And the CDC weighs in with more specific suggestions to best protect ourselves when it comes to personal and social activities:

  • Stay home if sick.
  • Wear a cloth face covering when less than 6 feet apart from other people or indoors.
  • Use social distancing (stay at least 6 feet away from others).
  • Before you go, call and ask what extra prevention strategies they are using, like requiring staff to wear cloth face coverings.
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home.

These recommendations, from so many sources, are enough to add to the anxiety that many feel during this pandemic.  From changes in eating and sleeping patterns, fear and worry about your own health and the health of loved ones, concerns about your financial situation or job, increased use of tobacco and alcohol or other substances, these are some indications that dealing with the current situation is taking its emotional toll. 

Then, of course, there are the numbers that float in, and trouble, our mind. Public health officials in San Diego County, where I live, reported this past weekend a single-day record of 497 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death, bringing our county’s totals to 13,334 cases and 361 fatalities. 

So how do we deal with all of this to reduce risk without becoming more bothered and bewildered than we already are? I find Dr. Shmerling’s “5 Ps” to offer an especially helpful structure in wisely assessing the risks we face.

  • “Personal risk tolerance. Is your mantra “better safe than sorry”? Or is it closer to “you only live once”?
  • Personality. If you’re an extrovert, you may be willing to dial down your restrictions (and accept more risk) because the alternative feels like torture. For introverts, limiting social interactions may not seem so bad.
  • Priorities. If you put a high priority on dining out, getting your hair done, or getting a tattoo, it’s a bigger sacrifice to put these off than it is for someone who doesn’t care about these things.
  • Pocketbook. Although the pandemic affects everyone, it does not affect everyone equally: some can weather the economic impact better than others. As a result, keeping one’s business closed or staying home from work are less appealing for some than others.
  • Politics. One’s preferred sources of information and political affiliation have a dramatic effect on views about restrictions related to the pandemic.”

With these “5 Ps” guiding your decisions and being better able to put COVID19 into a rational perspective, you may find you’re a bit more like Frank and Ella

“Wise at last, my eyes at last
Are cutting you down to your size at last
Bewitched, bothered, and bewildered…no more”

Dr. Michael Mantell, Behavior Science Coach

Dr. Mantell, earned his Ph.D. at the University of Pennsylvania and is one of the most sought-after behavior science experts in the world. For more than 45 years, he has been helping people find lasting change, contentment and a more awakened life as they move past crippling emotions like anxiety, stress, depression and burnout with his short-term, powerful, compassionate approaches. He has served as Chief Psychologist for Children's Hospital of San Diego, the San Diego Police Department, Chief Behavior Science Consultant for the American Council on Exercise, co-founder and Chief Science Officer of Plus Size Certified, Inc. and is a member of the Science Advisory Council of the International Council on Active Aging. Dr. Mantell has also served as Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at UCSD Medical School.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Providing Hope and Healing to Children Affected by Grief and Addiction

by An Phan
Community//

Rising Star Susannah Blinkoff: “Let’s start a movement to use group singing to literally create harmony among different groups of people”

by Yitzi Weiner
Community//

Philanthropist & Socialite, Toni Holt Kramer: “Yesterday doesn’t have to make your tomorrows; you just need a dream and the courage to go after it”

by Candice Georgiadis

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.