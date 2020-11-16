Boosting Productivity with Colors

Teaching your kids to love books and studying is never easy. However, today’s challenge did not come from his circle life, a.k.a, friends anymore, but from the digital era.

Today, we can not prevent our children from being exposed to gadgets and the internet. At least 30% of his activity in a day involves gadgets or the internet, and we still do not know if this leads to a good or bad habit. Since some projects are also relying on the use of the internet, it is hard for us to judge it is bad for them. one thing to note is that we can not prevent them from not using it. Otherwise, they will be left behind from tech development and the community they are growing up with. So what should parents do? Do we need to add an abundance of bookshelves with plenties of books and put their toys and gadgets out of the bedroom? No, it shouldn’t be that dramatic, because one of the solutions lies in the bedroom color!

According to Ananya Jain, founder of FullCircle, a team of researchers and students that unified to help breakdown the stigma around mental health and support so young generations can keep doing the things they love. Jain’s research has shown as children can be more sensitive to colors than adults, thus color strongly affects creativity in a child. From the warm color, such as red, orange, yellow, that reminds you of the bright sun or colorful summer days, to cool colors, which mainly include green, blue, purple, remind us of natural elements such as water, the sky, and grass. Cool colors help adults to feel relax; at the same time, it may boost creativity and help develop cognitive abilities of problem-solving and critical thinking of children.

Meanwhile, another research implemented by Dr. Stephanie Lichtenfeld, an assistant professor of psychology at Ludwig Maximilians-University, shown that color associated with nature can help promote communication, trust, and efficiency. “Green may serve as a cue that evokes the motivation to strive for improvement and task mastery, which in turn may facilitate growth,” she explained to NBC news.

Now consider which color can help boost your children’s mood, creativity, and focus on studying? Read on some of the tips from the design story!

Light Blue

The blue color is always associated with calm and tranquility. For children aged 10 to 18, the color might help increase their concentration on studying and increase productivity as it allows them to relax. Having the color in their bedroom or studying room will help them focus on their studies and not easily distract other things.

Red

Understand it; it’s not the all-red wall room we are talking about! Try to combine red color on their bedsheets and rugs with a plain white wall or beige color. It will make them feel more lively to concentrate on studying. Teenagers love to express themselves. The red color will boost their mood to study when incorporated with the right accents and details.

Green

Be it the green wall or some additional green biophilic accents in their room, adding a green tone will make children feel comfortable at one point and boost their mood to study. Green is also psychologically associated with “focus”, so it is helpful to increase their focus when studying.

Yellow

Did you know that cheerful yellow can also boost children’s mood for studying? Psychologically, the bright yellow color resembles energy, happiness, joy,, and positivity. So do when applying the color to your children’s room, maybe in some furniture or even to the wall itself, will increase their mood to study! Read more design inspirations and tips here.