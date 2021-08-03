Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Books That Every Entrepreneur Should Read

Are you a rising entrepreneur looking for some texts to read? Anslem Oshionebo lists four vital texts for entrepreneurs to read.

Start With Why by Simon Sinek

In Start With Why, Simon Sinek shares multiple stories about successful companies, their visions, and why they have been successful (or not). When beginning a business, a strong “why” – knowing where one’s passion lies – is essential. Start With Why helps entrepreneurs figure out how to inspire customers and retain their loyalty.

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey

In The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, Stephen Covey teaches about the importance of good habits for becoming a more effective person in all areas of life, which undoubtedly is beneficial to any entrepreneur. He gives seven specific habits that are essential to life and help readers learn to develop personal victories, be better with teamwork and communication, and balance the former habits.

How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie

In How to Win Friends & Influence People, Dale Carnegie helps readers learn more about relationships and the influence people have over one another. Carnegie recommends avoiding arguments, not telling other people they are wrong and much more. This book also includes actionable tips to help put these suggestions into practice in your own life.

The 4-Hour Workweek by Tim Ferriss

In The 4-Hour Workweek, Tim Ferriss explains that effectiveness is the key to working fewer hours and not being tied to a career and work hours that are undesirable. Ferriss also challenges readers to change perspective about what living like a millionaire looks like. Turning a passion into a career with more flexibility may be the liFe an entrepreneur is really looking for.

The Lean Startup by Eric Reis

In The Lean Startup, Eric Reis explains how to turn an idea into an actual business. He walks new entrepreneurs through mindset first and then building a product or service people really want. Finally, he provides a guide for how to test those ideas in inexpensive ways before launching.

    Anslem Oshionebo, CEO and President at Ping Express

    Anslem Oshionebo has a desire to help others improve their lives. Throughout his life, he has seen how people with a good educational foundation can thrive, no matter their circumstances. This is why he created the Anslem Esi Foundation, a nonprofit that helps students in Nigeria receive school supplies that are essential for their education. Anslem wants to provide the same access to education for all students. He also teaches students at his local church and coaches soccer in his community. Anslem wants to continue to donate to people in need through the Anslem Esi Foundation and other great organizations.

