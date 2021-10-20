Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Books All Entrepreneurs Should Read

Ryan Jesenik on books that all entrepreneurs should read.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Something that many of the world’s wealthiest people have in common is that they all read regularly. Reading has been around for thousands of years. While it may not be as popular as it once was in this age of audio-video media and gaming software, it is still a powerful habit that anyone can immensely benefit from.

People who read consistently have higher levels of cognitive function and a better comprehension of abstract concepts. Reading also improves reasoning ability, vocabulary, and memory.

Reading is always important for entrepreneurs because it helps them stay up-to-date with market trends. Perusing information provides a better understanding of what’s going on around them and how they can use their skills and knowledge to create a disruptive business.

3 Thought-Provoking Books Entrepreneurs Should Read

Here are 3 books that can help aspiring entrepreneurs get better at business.

  1. Choose Yourself by James Altucher elaborates on how failing is nothing to be feared because it is an inevitable part of life. Many people learn more from their failures than from their successes, so embrace the lessons that failure offers. He also touches on creative thinking because an entrepreneur must be creative in order to come up with new ideas for products or services. They must also use their creativity to market those ideas.
  2. Purple Cow by Seth Godin describes the value of creating products that are both flexible and attractive, so they can be used in different ways by different people. Early adopters, the first few hundred people who try out a new product, will then determine the extent of success or failure of a product.
  3. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey is a popular self-help book that’s been read by 15 million people. This is an amazing guide for success in any field, but it can be especially helpful to people who are looking for life principles on how to come up with goals, find their passion, and live a happier, more fulfilling, well-balanced life.

Many highly successful entrepreneurs have a love for reading. These people go through a variety of books and magazines in their spare time and develop their own opinions about various topics, which can lead to groundbreaking business ideas.

    Ryan Jesenik, Senior Vice President at Orion180

    Ryan Jesenik has experience in corporate finance as well as scaling out businesses. At present, Jesenik serves as Orion180's Senior Vice President. Ryan worked with the CEO and founder to grow Orion180. Jesenik was also essential in managing the business as it has grown more than 350% annually since January 2020. When Jesenik is not working, he engages in leadership development and philanthropy. Jesenik helped design and launch Orion180’s Star Outreach program which commits a portion of every policy proceeds directly to charities selected loyal agencies and Orion180. Jesenik holds his business degree with a concentration in finance from the University of Oregon.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why All Entrepreneurs Should Make a Habit of Reading

    by Dan Goman
    Community//

    Habits of Successful Entrepreneurs

    by Andres Manuel Olivares Miranda
    Community//

    Why every Entrepreneur Needs to Read Books ?

    by Chandan Sharma
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.